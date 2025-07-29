Robots and heavy metal should be a match made in music heaven, but this collab in China is as exciting as your grandma moshing to Megadeth on metoprolol
Party on, Wayne. Party on, Garth. Party on, terminally dull robot dude.
If there's one common aspect that ties all types of heavy metal together, it's got to be the sheer energy that it carries. Nothing else quite gets your pulse pumping, neck snapping and bowels banging like high-tempo thrash, grindcore, or a slab of doom metal. Adding the tech coolness of robots to it all should make for musical mana, but as one band in China recently demonstrated, it can just as easily make it musical mud.
Before you start thinking I'm being far too overdramatic here, it's best to check out the above footage from a music festival in China, taken earlier this month. The clip is from PNDbotics, a company that designs and manufactures a humanoid robot called Adam, and it seems to have decided that a collab with a popular band is a great way to showcase its achievements.
On paper, that sounds like a great idea, and if anyone came up to me and said, 'Hey, we want to have our robot banging out some live music with your hot band!', I'd jump at the chance. I'd be imagining that it'd be like a Terminator, stomping about giving the crowd laser-death stares, all while shredding on a guitar or hammering out some 64-note bass drum patterns.
Sadly, what musician Hy Yu Tong and his band actually got was a glorified keytar (keyboard shaped like a guitar) controller and not a great one at that. I won't say that it's terrible because that could imply that there's some modicum of possibility that my judgment is purely a matter of taste. It's abysmal, in every sense of the word.
Let's start with the fact that this is supposed to be a demonstration of PNDbotic's tech. The robot barely moves for a start; there's a bit of arm waving, but it's otherwise rooted to the spot, and even the movement of the fingers is slow and clunky. I suppose one could claim that it's emulating your average metal bass guitar player.
Then there's the actual music it's playing. Complex polyrhythms? Wicked fast legato scales? Multi-octave arpeggios? All of these and many more are highlights of the brief composition by their complete and utter absence. Fortunately, the handful of notes it churns out are so buried in the mix that they're hard to pick out, so you can thankfully enjoy the music, despite the presence of HAL-9000-call-your-grandma.
And no, I'm not being unduly harsh here. This could have been so much better, as PNDbotics could have gone down the creepy-bot route for metal kudos or have something running around the stage for an Angus vibe, even if it didn't play any live instruments.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
For a showcase of PNDbotic's work, it would have been fine in 2005, but Johnny 5 ain't alive in 2025, that's for sure. It's a real shame because the Adam robot could actually be really good. This brief demonstration, though, does a very good job of not showing that. Back to the drawing board on this one, folks.
1. Best overall: Razer Blade 16 (2025)
2. Best budget: Gigabyte G6X
3. Best 14-inch: Razer Blade 14 (2025)
4. Best mid-range: MSI Vector 16 HX AI
5. Best high-performance: Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10
6. Best 17-inch: Gigabyte Aorus 17X
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.