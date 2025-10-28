Researchers discover that dehydrated mushrooms can function like biological RAM after they've been zapped with electricity

News
By published

Though these "fungal memristors" have a lot of catching up to do.

Flat lay of edible mushrooms on blue background close up.
(Image credit: Tatiana via Getty Images)

Mushrooms are the coolest. Not quite flora, not quite fauna, they are a secret third thing—isn't that neat? Many types of fungi have also been observed to form symbiotic relationships with the root systems of plants. Sometimes mutualistic, sometimes parasitic, this root-meets-fungus network is called 'Mycorrhiza'—and a similar web of mycelium may one day come to a rig near you.

No, this isn't my pitch for a funguspunk trilogy, this is actual science. Researchers at the Ohio State University recently found that mushrooms you can eat can also be trained to act as bioelectronic data processors (via phys.org). Specifically, the team grew shiitake and button mushrooms, dehydrated these cultures for long-term use, and trained the fungi to function like organic memristors through methodical electrocution.

Obviously, you won't be able to play The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on what amounts to a portobello mushroom suffused with electrodes any time soon, but this early research is no less compelling—especially with how screwed memory prices are thanks to AI. For one thing, when the researchers attempted to use their dehydrated mushroom cultures like RAM, they found the samples performed with a 90% accuracy rate. Performance waned when the fungus was exposed to more frequent electrical shocks but this was remedied by, you guessed it, adding more mushrooms to the circuit.

For another, the researchers are also keen to note that "shiitake has exhibited radiation resistance, suggesting its viability for aerospace applications." Rockets navigated by mushrooms—now that's a vision of the future I don't think I'd mind living in.

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
Best RAM for gaming 2025

1. Best DDR5 overall:
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200

2. Best budget DDR5:
Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5-5200

3. Best high-capacity DDR5:
G.Skill Trident Z5 64 GB DDR5-6400 CL32

4. Best DDR4 overall:
TEAM XTREEM 16 GB DDR4-3600

5. Best budget DDR4:
G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB DDR4-3600

6. Best high-capacity DDR4:
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32 GB DDR4-3200


👉Check out our full RAM for gaming guide👈

TOPICS
Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.