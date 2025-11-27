Framework, best known for its modular, moddable laptops, has announced the delisting of standalone memory modules from its marketplace. Meanwhile, one of the most prominent brands in performance PCs, Cyberpower, has revealed plans to increase system prices on December 7.

Both moves are in response to the ongoing memory supply crisis. In a statement on X, Framework said:

The memory market is in a bad spot. We haven’t changed our memory pricing, but we did have to delist standalone memory from our Marketplace to head off scalpers and preserve inventory for people buying it with our DIY Edition laptops. https://t.co/4zDF9QvnkANovember 25, 2025

"The memory market is in a bad spot. We haven’t changed our memory pricing, but we did have to delist standalone memory from our Marketplace to head off scalpers and preserve inventory for people buying it with our DIY Edition laptops."

In another post on X, Framework added, "Our memory costs from our suppliers are increasing substantially though, so it is likely we will need to increase memory pricing soon."

As for Cyberpower, it said, "Recently, global memory (RAM) prices have surged by 500% and SSD prices have risen by 100%. This has had a direct impact on the cost of building gaming PCs since 10/1/25. As a result, CyberPowerPC will begin price adjustments on all systems on December 7th, 2025."

Lenovo reckons it has stockpiled enough memory to last the whole of 2026. (Image credit: Future)

As for why this is going on at all, the short version is that it comes down to a combination of a huge spike in demand due to the AI boom and panic buying in response to real or perceived shortages. For more details, our Jacob has a deep dive into the subject here.

It'll be interesting to see how broad the impact of all this is in the coming months. For now, it seems like the larger players in the PC building industry are somewhat insulated, either by virtue of stockpiling memory or existing contracts that guarantee supply and prices.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a recent earnings call, HP said that it should be able to hold off price hikes for the next six months, but warned rises would then follow. That implies this whole situation will take a long while to unwind.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has stockpiled enough memory for the whole of 2026 and reckons that will put it at a distinct competitive advantage. All of which means this thing is going to run and run. Most likely we'll see a very uneven market, with some product categories or brands hit much worse than others.