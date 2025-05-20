For this year's Computex, Cooler Master showcases two new PC cases: a fresh look for the legendary Cosmos and a weird-but-cool goldfish bowl 360 Panoramic

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The annual Computex event is the perfect opportunity for PC hardware vendors to showcase all their latest goods, but sometimes, all you want is more of the same, just with some updates for today's components and styles. That's exactly what Cooler Master has done with its legendary Cosmos PC case—it's just as imposing as ever, but now with a touch more class and finesse.

I must admit to never owning a Cooler Master Cosmos PC case, though I always wanted one. It was never the sheer size of the thing that put me off, though, as I much prefer full towers or hulking mid-towers to anything else. The reason why I didn't pick up a Cosmos is simple: I didn't like how it looked, especially at the front.



Well, for 2025, Cooler Master must have read my inner thoughts because I really do like this new look. The front reminds me somewhat of Apple's cheese-grater Mac Pro, as do some of the interior baffles, but if you're not keen on that look, the Cosmos 2025 also comes in a very classy-looking affair.

We don't know what the full specifications for the Cosmos 2025 but it looks like it will be no different from the current Cosmos models one can buy. And by that, I mean you're getting a huge chassis. The C700M version, for example, is 650 x 306 x 651 mm (25.6 x 12.0 x 25.6 inches) in size and can fit 420 mm radiators top and front, along with 280 mm worth of fans on the bottom.

As you can see in the pictures, fitting a custom liquid cooling loop is no problem with the Cosmos 2025, but don't worry if you're a fan (pardon the pun) of air cooling, as Cooler Master's design offers baffles to help streamline the interior flow, to maximise the efficiency of such a cooler.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Computex 2025 (Image credit: Jacob Ridley) Catch up with Computex 2025: We're stalking the halls of Taiwan's biggest tech show once again to see what Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and more have to offer.

But if the Cosmos is just too big or just too traditional for you, how about the MasterFrame 360 Panoramic? If your average PC case just doesn't have enough glass for your taste, then this one is about as all-glass as you can realistically get.

Cleverly, though, the front glass section can be swapped for what I can only describe as a 'PC wedge', giving you a handy shelf to stick your favourite statuette onto, with spotlights to show it off even more.



You might not want to, though, because that wedge also houses a large LCD panel, though it's not clear whether the screen comes with the accessory or if it's a separate purchase. Although I'm not a huge fan of goldfish bowl PC cases, I have to say that the 360 Panoramic, in full-glass mode, looks spectacular.

At the moment, I'm currently using a Fractal Design North XL, because its wooden front and big brass power button make me feel all posh and sophisticated (and dear Lord, I am so not those things). But the two Cosmos 2025 models have got me in the mood for something even bigger and bolder. Let's hope my wallet agrees.