PC and smartphone markets forecast to shrink in 2026 due to higher prices as memory supply crisis escalates and threatens to spoil Black Friday for PC fans

Get your PC purchases in ASAP, peeps.

G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 memory
Market analyst Trendforce is predicting that both the PC and smartphone markets will actually shrink next year as a consequence of the memory supply crisis (via Hankyung.com). So far, we haven't seen any dramatic increases in PC system prices, but as Black Friday 2025 hoves into view, the question is for how much longer will that remain the case?

Trendforce recently downgraded its expectations for 2025 from 1.7% growth for the overall PC market to -2.4% shrinkage. For smartphones, Trendforce revised its figures from 0.1% down to -2%.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI gaming laptop
Perhaps unsurprisingly in the current context, that system has only 16 GB of DDR5 system memory.

Indeed, Black Friday 2025 is a little over a week away and it will be very interesting to see exactly how all that plays out. Perhaps retailers have a glut of kit ready to go that was spruced at pre-crisis prices and will be sold for a song.

But maybe they can all see the crisis beginning to hit their forward orders and reckon they don't need to cut prices of existing stock so much to get it shifted. After all, if the memory crisis is still getting worse and PC prices are set to go up, there's little impetus to sell off current stock for cheap. Today's non-discounted prices will presumably look like a steal in the months to come.

Exactly how far this will all go is anyone's guess. Could we see gaming console prices hiked again? Will Valve have to adjust whatever price it had planned for its new Steam Machine PC? Overall, the most positive spin I can put on it is that it feels like if prices can hold out just a few more weeks, this year's Black Friday could be your last chance for a really good PC deal for a very long while.

