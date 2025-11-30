Our big complaint about this Razer keyboard was its price, but now that it's half off for Cyber Monday it's simply a great deal

Save $64 Razer Huntsman Mini: was $129.99 now $65.99 at Amazon A teeny-tiny keyboard, but with some seriously impressive credentials. You can customise the lighting to your heart's content with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, but the headline feature here is the inclusion of optical-mechanical switches, with key presses registered at the speed of light. It's also got oil-resistant PBT keypads and Razer Hypershift for all your favourite macros. A lot of cool features in a small-yet-premium feeling package, now at a great price. Key specs: Tenkeyless | Razer optomechanical switch (clicky or linear) | Chroma RGB lighting Price check: Best Buy $69.99 (black model with clicky switches)

When you run in my circles, it's not uncommon to get perplexed looks from coworkers and friends for using a smaller keyboard. Why sacrifice useful keys just to have an overall smaller footprint on your desk? Well, because it's neat, and my TKL keyboard gets me through the day just fine without a numpad.

That said, the 60% form factor of the Razer Huntsman Mini, now just $65.99 during Cyber Monday, is an escalation of that mindset.

This teeny-tiny board lops off the numpad, function keys, and arrow keys, leaving you with nothing but svelte rows of letters and numbers. Turning to macros to do things like refresh a webpage or toggle fullscreen sounds like a pain, but our own Dave James said in his Huntsman Mini review that the small profile does make for a wonderful WASD experience—so nice that he wanted to keep it on his desk as a dedicated gaming board.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

Besides restrictive macros inherent to the 60% layout, Dave's big rub with the Huntsman Mini was its price: $130 is a lot to ask for significantly less keyboard, which is why this deal is significant. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Huntsman Mini go for. There's a nice symmetry to seeing 49% off what is essentially half a keyboard.

Personally, I'm happy with the TKL layout that's narrower than a full-sized beast, but still lets me arrow down documents or webpages without macros. If that's also you, then I can always recommend the keyboard that kept me company for years: the SteelSeries Apex 3, an older model that's enjoying a very nice discount to $32 at the moment.