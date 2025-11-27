Save $25 Mysterium : was $54.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The spooky lovechild of Dixit and Clue/Cluedo, this game of psychic murder mystery is a test of your communication skills. At this price, it's worth it for the beautiful art alone, which conjures both rich atmosphere and dream-like surrealism. It's not the best for two players, in case you're looking for a more intimate game night, but with large groups it can be a superbly fun guessing game. Key specs: 2–7 players | 42 minutes (exactly) Price check: Miniature Market $43.99

It's never not a good time for a spooky board game. In the lead up to the holidays, sometimes a little murder mystery can really be a nice juxtaposition to those bright and sparkly end of year celebrations. Mysterium is just the ticket for enjoyers of the strange, dark, and mysterious, but who also enjoy a little bit of teamwork through the holidays.

For Black Friday, we're looking at a deep discount for Mysterium that's now down to $30 at Amazon. That's discounted from $55 putting it at 45% off. But, honestly, this 1920's supernatural tale is well worth the cost even at full price.

As an asymmetric game, Mysterium consists of a band of psychics and a single ghost player who is desperately trying to convey to them the location, suspect, and murder weapon involved in their untimely demise. The major issues are that they can only communicate through weird, twisted vision cards—no speaking allowed—and that they're suffering from a case of post-unalived amnesia.

No, I'm not joking, it says so in the rulebook (in so many words).

Mysterium is a board game for players who love mystery games, as the title might insinuate. It's also for those who have an overwhelming urge to decipher the roundabout meanings behind surrealist artworks even when they make little to no sense to anyone . It's a guessing game at its heart, but most of all it's a team building exercise. At least, it's a team building exercise for the psychics. The ghost usually takes an earful for offering up meaningless clues that send the other players down a rabbit hole and lose them the game.

It's a unique mashup of Clue/Cluedo and Dixit, and one that is super simple once you get your head around the concept. Just don't expect to be invited to Thanksgiving again if you play the ghost badly.