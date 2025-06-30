Moza's new flight sim ecosystem features five new pieces of hardware aiming to bring high-end simming to mid-range budgets

Sim hardware can feel like one of the most daunting subsections of PC gaming to delve into.There are so many options catering to different setups, feels, vehicles, and budgets. Moza is a brand known for making some of the friendlier sim hardware around, often delivering some of the better bang for buck you're likely to find. The Moza R5 Bundle and performance kit, for example, is a great choice to get more out of a lower budget setup. Now the brand has announced a new lineup of flight sim gear that I'm hoping will do the same for flight sim fanatics.

Moza announced its new ecosystem of flight sim hardware at this year's FlightSimExpo just last week. It's angled more at the mid-range budget but is jamming a few features in there we'd normally reserve for higher priced gear. The lineup features five new peripherals all designed to work together to deliver a fully integrated flight sim setup, and is aimed at serious simmers after a pro level experience.

First among the kit is the MHG Flightstick paired with the new AB6 base. Touted as a great all rounder stick, the MHG is designed to accommodate any craft from chopper to shuttle, flying long haul as well as it handles twitchy dogfights. The AB6 base gives the ergonomically designed stick ultra-responsive force feedback with the ability to replicate the push and pull of flying an aircraft in real conditions.

To go with these, there's the MTQ Throttle Quadrant modular throttle levers system. This is another array designed to work no matter what you're flying. It allows for multi-engine configurations with customisation options like adjustable motion and swappable grips.

Moving further down, Moza is also introducing the MRP Rudder Pedals. These foot pedals are said to be built to last with an all metal construction with non-slip rubber pads. These are also highly configurable with adjustable angles and customisable force and damper options. Again, they are built to be a solution that covers a wide range of vehicles while still delivering a comfortable and precise yaw control solution.

Bringing it all together is the FMP18 Front Panel System. This one was inspired by legacy naval jet cockpits, but still supports a wide range of setups. The magnetic swappable bezels are there to make it easy to swap in and out any changes you need for your hanger of crafts. Plus it also has multiple high resolution displays and over 100 tactile controls for all your customisation needs.

One thing to check with this new line of kit is that it all works with Moza's proprietary Moza Cockpit software. This allows a fair amount of configuration, but if you want to use anything that's not compatible you might run into problems. Furthermore if you wanted to use other software with this range of sim gear it'd be worth checking that everything will play nicely before dropping the cash.