Looks like the AI boom has made DDR4 RAM no better value than DDR5 as storage and memory prices continue to rise

Lower costs could still make DDR4 worth it in some cases, though.

A photo of a 128 GB Crucial DDR5-6400 CUDIMM kit.
I'm sure we have plenty to actually thank AI for, but DDR4 pricing isn't one of those things. For a long time, DDR4 RAM was cheap enough to be worth consideration if you were looking to build a budget gaming PC. But judging from some recent charts shared by semiconductor analyst Ray Wang, DDR4 pricing is now so expensive it's hardly worth it compared to DDR5, even with DDR5 pricing having increased.

There's no source given for these charts, but it tracks with other analysis and even consumer tracking such as on pcpartpicker.com, and Wang is a reliable industry analyst. The AI boom (or bubble) has most certainly played a big part in this, because AI datacentres require tons of DRAM for stacks of high bandwidth memory (HBM).

Manufacturers might also be resistant to increasing production too much for fear of the bubble bursting and them being left in the lurch. Which means memory and storage could be made to order and demand could remain consistently higher than supply.

Apart from the very steep and apparently "beautiful and satisfying" upward line representing DDR4 pricing in the graphs Wang has shared, the one of interest is the light blue one on the right. That one represents "DDR5 vs DDR4 premium", meaning how much extra you have to pay for the same capacity of DDR5 compared to DDR4. As you can see, this has nosedived, meaning you might as well grab DDR5 as it doesn't cost more.

Presumably the data for these charts are taken from the server market, meaning this might not track exactly onto consumer RAM kits you're likely to pick up for PC gaming. But what happens in the bulk server market does tend to trickle down, and we have certainly seen climbing DDR4 prices in the consumer market.

The one place that seems to be safe, for now, is the pre-built market. Some of the cheapest gaming PCs still feature DDR4 RAM. Though that's likely because these system builders already had the RAM purchased, and maybe even the PCs built, before these price hikes.

Plus there's the fact that the platform costs for DDR4 systems with older motherboards are still likely to be less than DDR5 platform costs, which might still make a DDR4 build worth it for a very cheap rig. But to be honest, at this point it's probably worth going for DDR5 if you can, even for a budget build.

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

