Who needs a day off?! I'm here tracking down the best Memorial Day PC gaming deals so you can take it easy

If you just class the January sales as a big Christmas hangover, then the Memorial Day sales are the first proper deals event of the year. That means this is your first opportunity to get some discounts on the tech you want, and not have to worry about the fact you've also got to spend some money on loved ones because everyone expects something for Christmas. Bah, humbug.

Time to be selfish and buy yourself something nice.

It's also a good precursor to the inevitable Amazon Prime Day(s) coming sometime in July this year. So, it's worth knowing this isn't the only time you'll have the chance to get some decent deals on quality hardware.

Now, I feel it's only fair to temper any potential enthusiasm you might have over getting the latest and greatest and phenomenal discounted prices, because if you're after a new graphics card, or the latest RTX 50-series laptop you're likely to be disappointed. But if you want some great peripherals, or a stunning OLED gaming monitor, then there are still plenty of opportunities for you to scratch that retail itch right here.

We'll be keeping our eyes open for new deals and waxing lyrical about our favorite PC gaming gear we find on sale right here. So keep refreshing this page to find out what our latest picks are.

1. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50 mm drivers | 15-21,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $199.99 $130 at Walmart (save $69.99)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets for many reasons, but there's a big headline feature to talk about here: 300-hour battery life. No, we didn't make a typo. 300 hours of gaming goodness on a single charge, excellent DTS:X Spatial Audio, and premium comfort features make this headset an absolute stunner of a buy at this price. In fact, when we reviewed it the only major negative we could find was a slightly uninspiring microphone. Absolutely worth a serious look this one, at any level of discount. Price check: Amazon $146.75 | Newegg $149.99

2. MSI Vector 16 HX AI | RTX 5080 | Core Ultra 9 275 HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $2,499.99 at Best Buy

I know, I know, it's a lot of cash. But the truth is, it's difficult to find RTX 50-series laptops for anything less than silly money right now, and this one's got the big boi RTX 5080 for a just about reasonable sum. Our Dave has been playing with this particular model recently and likes the value proposition you get when you take into account that mega GPU, although it is a bit of a hairdryer on full whack. Still, stick it in Balanced mode and the noise is much more reasonable, and it still performs about as well as the other RTX 5080 machines we've tested. Which is to say, very well indeed. Price check: Newegg $2,499.99 (backorder)

3. Acer Nitro ED270U | 27-inch | 1440p | 170 Hz | VA | $249.99 $169.99 at Newegg (save $80)

This is a respectable brand and a respectable spec, although it might be worth holding out for an IPS panel. Still, a good price on a great little screen and more than enough for a mid-range rig to get some lovely sights. Price check: Walmart $179.99

4. Yeyian Yumi | Core i5 12400F | RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $849.99 at Newegg

If you can't stretch to an RTX 4060 Ti build, an RTX 4060 one such as this Yeyian rig should serve you well in a pinch as an entry-level gaming PC. You're getting DDR5 RAM, a decent entry-level Core i5, and a GPU that should handle most games at 1440p with some frame gen and upscaling magic enabled.

5. Lenovo Legion Go | Z1 Extreme | 8.8-inch screen | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | $699.99 $599.99 at Amazon

The Legion Go is one of the more polished handhelds on the market, with a sleek 8.8-inch screen and detachable controllers. That screen is a little overkill for the lil' AMD chip inside this machine, the Z1 Extreme also found in the ROG Ally, but it's great for playing indies on while relaxing. One of the controllers also becomes a mouse if you need it, which is a bit of a gimmick but works pretty well. The main downside here is the small SSD, but it's a pretty easy upgrade later on. Price check: Best Buy $599.99 | Newegg $699

6. Lexar NM790 | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

For anyone looking for a cheap, spacious drive offering serious performance, this is a genuinely brilliant SSD for the money. Our review of the 4 TB version clearly shows just how good it is.

7. HP Victus 16 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 8845HS | 16-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $1,119 at Amazon

You know what I hate? Gaming laptops with just 512 GB SSDs. A 1 TB SSD is not an expensive thing, so why do manufacturers still persist with so little storage? Thankfully, laptops like this HP Victus with a paucity of SSD space also come with a second SSD slot in the back. That makes it a super-easy upgrade when you run out of space, without having to replace your OS or anything. Likewise, the Victus 16 uses standard SODIMM for memory so you can upgrade the 16 GB RAM down the line, too. The 120 W RTX 4070 is one you won't have to rush out and upgrade, however, as it's a quality GPU at this price, and so is that AMD processor, too. In fact, it comes with the 780M integrated graphics that run most handhelds, so you can get some good gaming battery life by switching off the Nvidia GPU when you're away from the plug.

8. MSI MAG 341CQP | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 175 Hz | QD-OLED | Curved | $779.99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $80)

OLED gaming still isn't as affordable as we'd like. But it's getting there. This 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED beast is still a good deal at this price, however. The 175 Hz refresh is a tiny bit pedestrian, but it's plenty fast enough for us and in all other regards, this is the full OLED experience, including 0.03 ms response and serious HDR sizzle.

9. Silicon Power UD90 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,800 MB/s write | $119.97 $95.97 at B&H Photo (save $24)

You might not know Silicon Power from Samsung, but this SSD is well-received by our friends at Tom's Hardware. It offers plenty of speed for a Steam library expansion but with a meager cost per gigabyte of just four cents. It's not the fastest SSD out there, though. Price check: Newegg $97.99 | Amazon $105.97

10. iBuyPower Slate 9 Black | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $400)

iBuyPower has its own deals going down for Memorial Day, but there aren't any RX 9070 XT machines on its own site to rival the rig on sale at Newegg right now. This is a mighty all-AMD gaming PC, rocking last generation's outright best gaming CPU alongside one of the best mid-range GPUs of the current crop. Not only that, but you're also getting a healthy amount of DDR5 memory, and a just-about-good-enough amount of SSD storage space.