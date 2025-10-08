I've built all three of these Prime Day Lego set deals and can confirm they are all that's good in this world

If you're into PC gaming, you're likely into Lego. No, I won't be taking any questions at this time. And as one of the many Lego fans on the PC Gamer hardware team, I have taken it upon myself to thrust three excellent Lego Amazon Prime Day deals upon you, so you too can experience the joy of aching thumbs while building another model to add to your collection.

The cheapest starts at a mere $22, making it a perfect early stocking filler purchase, while the other two have significantly large discounts that make them a downright bargain, if you ask me. I've built all three of these kits, and can confirm they're pretty much the best way to spend a Sunday afternoon I can think of. Come with me, my friends. We're going Lego shopping.

👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

Lego Speed Champions Ferrari F40 | $22 @ Amazon (save $5)

Lego Icons - McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna | $64 at Amazon (save $16.04)

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary | $68 @ Amazon (save $17)

Lego Speed Champions Ferrari F40

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Save $5 Lego Speed Champions Ferrari F40: was $26.99 now $21.99 at Amazon I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting much from this little Ferrari kit when I bought it. After all, it's a relatively small model, and sometimes you can lose the details when you shrink a complex form down to shelf-friendly size. I was wrong. This is a surprisingly dense, surprisingly accurate little set, and the one that's most often grabbed from my bookcase display when I have visitors.



Key specs: 318 pieces | Ages 9+

Everyone loves this car. Well, everyone who visits my house, anyway. There's something ultimately iconic about the Ferrari F40, from its lurid red color scheme to its wildly chonky rear wing, and as a result this model is often grabbed from my shelves the second a visitor sees it.

It's also a brilliant kit to build, with a remarkably robust and dense design that also makes it suitable for children to play with (ages 9 and up, of course). Most Lego falls apart when subjected to clumsy hands, but this one has been zoomed around my floors by all and sundry, and lived to tell the tale.

I may have done some of that zooming myself. What, we're all big kids really, aren't we?

Lego McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Save 20% ($16.03) Lego Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna: was $79.99 now $63.96 at Amazon If you're an F1 fan, I cannot recommend this set highly enough. The car you end up with is large, perfectly-proportioned, and a huge amount of fun to build, and makes for a fantastic display piece. I'd say this kit is a better representation of this era of F1 car than many of the "serious" models on the market, and mine takes pride of place in my collection. It's simply fantastic from start to finish, and a genuine bargain at this price.



Key specs: 693 pieces | Ages 18+

This Lego Icons McLaren MP4/4 kit is the most recent addition to my collection, and one I'm simply in love with. It's a remarkably good representation of one of the most iconic (and most successful) Formula One cars of all time, and Lego really hasn't skimped on the details.

Beyond being a ton of fun to build, what you're left with is a model that looks fantastic to display, complete with a tilting stand to show it off at its best angle. You can also remove the rear engine cowling to see the details of the turbocharged V6 underneath, complete with shiny parts that glint under the light.

The colors are spot on, the proportions are perfect, and everything looks and feels exactly as it should. I hunt for F1 models all the time, and can tell you that most of them are poor representations of the actual car. This one? It's brilliant, and invites much cooing and cawing from all who behold it.

Lego Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Save $17 Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary: was $84.99 now $67.99 at Amazon If you can't stretch to the massive price of the Lego Millennium Falcon Ultimate Edition (and let's face it, it's wildly expensive), this kit is the next best thing. The model itself is shelf-sized, and treads the line between being simple enough to build, yet detailed enough to feel like a proper representation of everyone's favourite hunk of junk. It comes with a display stand, and demands to be removed from it on occasion to be whooshed around the room. Ask me how I know.



Key specs: 921 pieces | Ages 18+

Look, we all want the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Edition, don't we? There are a couple of issues though. One, it's currently $850, which is a teeth-clenching sum that few of us can drop on a model of a pretend spaceship, and two, it's absolutely massive.

So, with a somewhat heavy heart, I bought this much cheaper 25th Anniversary Edition instead. And let me tell you, the model I've ended up with is downright superb.

Far from being a disappointment, this particular version of the ship that made the Kessel run in under 12 parsecs delights at every turn. It's a slightly tricky build, which should be good news for those that like a challenge, but the model you end up with makes a perfect display piece for any Star Wars fan.

(Image credit: Future)

I particularly enjoy all the greebles and detailing on the top surface, which is both representative of the movie prop and very interesting to build. So much thought has gone into the design here, including hiding single-color Lego pieces inside its frame to represent Luke, Han, Chewie, and Leia sitting at the iconic holographic chessboard.

And yes, I have absolutely whooshed it around my house making space noises when no-one else was looking, and you will too. That's the best thing about Lego—you get a fun afternoon of building a model, then a display piece/toy afterwards that will forever make you proud of your achievement.

Kids stuff, you say? Not a bit of it. I'm a grown-ass man, and I'll stand behind every single kit on this list. You've got to have a little fun with your time on this planet, haven't you?