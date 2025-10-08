I've been playing Magic: The Gathering for two decades and these are the Prime Day deals I'd scoop up

Admittedly, my two decades of playtime are a tad on and off. I picked up Magic: The Gathering as a kid, and even used it as a vocabulary tool, but I didn't really get serious about playing again until 2013, and it's all been downhill since there this has led to a collection of over 30 commander decks and thousands of cards.

Though Commander is where I spend most of my time with the game, I love to build a deck and regularly check out beginner sets to bring along to a cafe and continue my winning streak against my partner. This Prime Day, there are a few solid deals I'd recommend keeping an eye on.

👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

Commander

Save 44% ($30.54) Was $69.99 now $39.45 at Amazon The red/white/black deck is focused on throwing cards from your deck and hand into your graveyard, and then pulling them right back out again and onto the battlefield. This choreographs your moves ahead of time but gives you a lot of value in return, and gives you a few bonuses in battle, too. There's something a bit bloodthirsty about it, which makes this deck a bit of a joy at the commander table. You can find a full gallery of all the deck's cards on the Magic: The Gathering website.

The Final Fantasy crossover decks were a little rich for my blood when they first launched, and the only thing I got from the crossover was the starter kit. Hey, it gives you both Cloud and Sephiroth. What else could you need?

Well, turns out the other thing you could need is Terra, Herald of Hope, and her graveyard recursion Commander Deck. Given that this deck was selling for $70 just a few months ago, $39 is a great price.

If you're looking for a Commander deck but have no interest in Final Fantasy (what's wrong with you?), the blue-green Modern Horizons III Commander is down to $46. That's a standout price for a deck that has managed to fetch a high price ever since its launch.

If Fallout is more your kind of thing, you can pick up all four Fallout Commander decks for $145, which is around $50 less than picking them up separately. The Hail, Caesar red/white/black deck has become a regular at my Commander table, though I'm also partial to the Dogmeat-led red/green/white deck.

Beginner Box

Save $5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box: was $29.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The Beginner Box, as the name implies, is, well, a box for beginners. Effectively, it comes with ten half-decks, so you can throw two halves together to make a full deck to battle your friends with. It's a fun way to get some extra playtime out of the same cards, and really helps make you think about deck building, something new MTG players can never do enough of. Key specs: 10x 20-card half decks | instruction manual | carboard counters | two dice

I've been a big fan of the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box ever since its launch. Coming with 10 sets of 20-card packs, you mash them together to create 40-card decks to play against friends. It's very much a beginner set, with the power level being fairly low, but matching two equally weak decks against each other is a lot of fun.

What makes the Beginner Box so good is the fact that it's also a good starting point for Jumpstart. If you get tired of the decks you've been building with the Beginner Box, you can pick up any Jumpstart booster and throw that into the box, too.

Whether you're just looking to start Magic: The Gathering, or you're familiar but haven't dipped a toe into deckbuilding, this little bundle is a lot of fun, and something I got a surprising amount of play out of when mine arrived earlier this year.

Booster Box

Save $50.77 Spider-Man Play Booster Box: was $209.70 now $158.93 at Amazon A Play Booster Box comes with 30 packs of 14 cards of Magic: The Gathering. In this case, they are from the Spider-Man crossover. Play Boosters are a bit cheaper than a traditional or collector booster, as they are designed to open up and play with friends first, but getting 420 cards from the latest set at a $50 discount is pretty solid.

Okay, the Spider-Man crossover isn't really for me. I'm not a huge fan of Marvel and don't think I'd get much play out of it. However, I can't argue that $50 off a Booster Box isn't a big saving, especially considering this is the lowest I've personally seen it at.

The great thing about buying boosters is that it gives you access to draft: a game mode where you and a couple of friends crack some packs, build decks on the fly, and then battle it out to see who wins. You can up the stakes by making a fresh pack the winner's trophy.

To play draft, you need three booster packs per person, so a four-person playgroup can get two draft tournaments out of this box. Alternatively, you could just open them up and build the best two or three 60-card decks possible.