Valve wins lawsuit against Rothschild and associated entities, with a jury agreeing they violated an anti-patent troll protection act
The court also agreed that they had breached a global license agreement with Valve.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Earlier this week, the district court of the Western District of Washington favoured Valve Corporation in its 2023 lawsuit against Leigh Rothschild and his associated companies, on all counts, including breach of contract and the violation of Washington's Patent Troll Prevention and Consumer Protection Acts.
Rothschild is an inventor with a huge array of patents to his name, granted and pended, covering an extremely broad range of fields. He also owns or leads a host of companies that manage the business side of patents. In this particular legal case, Valve alleged that Rothschild himself, Rothschild Broadcast Distribution Systems LLC, Display Technologies LLC, Patent Asset Management LLC, Meyler Legal LLC, and Samuel Meyler were guilty of "bad-faith assertions of patent infringement", amongst other things.
The patent in question is US8856221B2, a 'system and method for storing broadcast content in a cloud-based computing environment'. Rothschild Broadcast Distribution Systems (RBDS) owns the rights to that patent, and in 2016, Valve obtained a "perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, fully paid-up, worldwide license" for it and others in Rothschild's portfolio.
However, in 2022, Display Technologies (DT) sued Valve for infringement of one patent covered in that agreement, and then in 2023, Valve received another claim from Rothschild's lawyers, this time concerning US8856221B2. Obviously, Valve's legal team decided enough was enough and filed a lawsuit in return.
What makes this particular case of note is that Valve didn't just go after one company, but several of Rothschild's companies, plus the inventor himself, as well as his lawyer. After several years of slow progress, the lawsuit has now concluded with the jury giving the nod to Valve over every dispute and claim.
For example, the court deemed that Rothschild and TD had breached the 2016 license agreement in 2022, and that Rothschild and RBDS did not have "a just excuse for their absolute repudiation of their obligations" of that agreement, in the 2023 letter to Valve.
Perhaps most importantly of all, though, is that the court declared that Leigh Rothschild and his associated entities listed in the lawsuit had all violated the Washington Patent Troll Prevention and Consumer Protection Acts.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
By claiming that Rothschild's entities are effectively his "alter egos" in its lawsuit, Valve is arguably using a tactic to make Rothschild himself personally liable, rather than any associated company that he founded, owns, or leads. This move could be key for other businesses hoping to combat the problem of 'patent trolls'.
Without going into a lengthy discussion about that particular topic, patent trolls are considered to be individuals or companies that own the rights to patents, but never use them for any product or service. Instead, they make money through litigation, suing other companies with claims of patent infringement, sometimes through the use of 'shell' companies rather than themselves.
Valve's success against Leigh Rothschild could well result in a host of other cases being filed in Washington because of that state's Patent Troll Prevention Act. Whatever does happen, though, you can be sure that many tech companies will be just as pleased as Valve is by the result of this lawsuit.
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.