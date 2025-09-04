Fill your entire field of vision with this ridiculous ultrawide handheld gaming PC

My favourite builds are the ones where you know someone asked if they could, and wasted no more time asking if they should—they just went for it. Enter this homebrew ultrawide handheld that practically encourages backseat gaming.

Made by BiliBili user PureDIY, the handheld features the improbable aspect ratio of 32:9. The handheld is demo-ed in a recent video (via NITTRX), with the creator commenting that playing racing games is "very exciting." And while we're on the subject of peering over from the backseat, the creator has also shared pictures that demonstrate how the handheld is both longer than their rearview mirror and their forearm.

This same creator has made a number of charming 'WinMini' handhelds in the past, so it's no surprise that this latest ultrawide effort is similarly Windows-based. The project is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, the same chip in the MSI Claw A8 and the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds. Throw in detachable controllers alongside a touch screen, and I can't quite tear my eyes away from this DIY project.

As fun as this build is, I very much doubt ultrawide handhelds are a concept that will go mainstream. For one thing, how would you store it? I dread to think how pricey a protective carry case for a long-long handheld would be, never mind trying to stow that in a sensibly sized backpack.

That said, though tech manufacturers haven't yet started expanding their horizons—so to speak—Lenovo has a track record of going up, up, and away with their tech show concept machines. Just yesterday, I wrote about Lenovo's leaked Project Pivo, which features a screen that can pivot between landscape and portrait orientations.

This may never see a retail release, but the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 with its rollable OLED screen did. Priced at $3,499, the consumer response can most generously be described as 'lukewarm.'

If you're desperate for gaming with an ultrawide aspect ratio, plugging one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors into your desktop is still your best bet. Mind you, given that ultrawide support has just been confirmed for Silksong, I would personally love to try out Team Cherry's latest on PureDIY's homebrew handheld.