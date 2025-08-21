I got a look at the first AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme handheld, and no, that's not an ROG Ally you're looking at, it's the MSI Claw A8

Just as the Asus ROG Ally is taking on a new form in the ROG Xbox Ally, so the MSI Claw 8 is taking on a new form as an, erm, ROG Ally? Nah, kidding, it's not an Ally, but it does look pretty similar to it with those jutting edges, doesn't it? Maybe it's just me.

What I can say is I held the new MSI Claw A8, then the MSI Claw 8 AI, then the A8, then the AI, then the… you get the picture. I kept back-and-forthing until I came to the conclusion that I really couldn't tell which I preferred, comfort-wise.

I thought the sharp edges would dig in, but they're not sharp, really, and the way the grips curve fit my fingers perfectly. But then the shape of the original is comfy, too.

Based on the short time I spent with the ROG Xbox Ally, I'd say that's where the real comfort is. But it's close. Handheld manufacturers really seem to be prioritising ergonomics and design, right now.

It's also the first AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme handheld to market. And while the company says the first, Intel Lunar Lake version might be a little more efficient, you're still getting a bunch of RDNA 3.5 compute units (CUs) with the new one, which won't go amiss. We already knew it would be a pretty close match-up.

MSI doesn't seem to think there'll be much in it, either, for the end-user. A company rep told me: "I really think it's a question of taste, like, what do you like more, the design, like the edged one or the more curved one? And if you are an AMD or Intel fan."

Myself, I'm not so sure—they both feel great to use. Though I'm sure more extensive and comparative testing will settle the score. The new one does have M.2 2280 support, too, but the rest stays the same, including the screen.

It looks like this is the only version, too. I asked about a possible lower-end version, such as a Z2 Go or Z2 A, but it's just the Z2 Extreme we're getting.

But there is a neon green version, for the bright and bold among you.