We've finally seen AMD's 'new but not really new' AI 400 range in a gaming handheld, and surprisingly, it's one with a rather small OLED screen and a rather large battery.

The Ayaneo Konkr Fit is the company's upcoming Windows handheld gaming PC. It comes loaded with the AI 9 HX 470, which was only recently announced. With four Zen 5 cores and eight Zen 5c cores, and clocking in at a max boost clock of 5.2 GHz, it's a pretty powerful chip.

Previously, Ayaneo's Konkr range has relied on Snapdragon chips, namely the G3 Gen 3 or 8 Elite. This is a step above the Android-based OS of the Snapdragon Pocket Fit. Built-in Windows support gives the handheld a boost in terms of compatibility with vast libraries of games on Steam and anti-cheat.

If you're confused on the naming, the Konkr Fit is the one with an AMD chip, Windows operating system, and a larger frame. It comes with a seven-inch OLED screen. The Konkr Pocket Fit is Android-based, smaller, and presumably cheaper, with this model ranging from $299 to $329. The Pocket Fit comes with a six-inch LCD display. They look nearly identical but the Windows model is clearly much larger when viewed side-by-side.

We've liked Ayaneo devices a lot previously. Its Flip DS is a great clamshell Windows device, and the more recent Ayaneo 3 is flawed but very customizable and powerful.

Image 1 of 3 Pocket Flip on top and AI 470 flip on the bottom (Image credit: Ayaneo) (Image credit: Ayaneo) (Image credit: Ayaneo)

You can see the AMD Konkr Fit in action in Ayaneo's latest live stream, where the host picks it up and shows it off to the camera. We don't get much testing, unfortunately, but we do see a little bit of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay. On first glance, the Konkr Fit looks very much like the Konkr Pocket Fit, but it's rather chunky on the side.

That size is likely to accommodate the big 80 Wh battery. That's the same size battery as the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. Naturally, battery size doesn't totally indicate battery life, as different components use different amounts of charge, but the AI HX 470 does drop down to a 15 W TDP, which is the same as the Xbox Ally X.

In fact, the Z2 Extreme, which is rocking the same 890M graphics as the AI 470, is a pretty good parallel as far as gaming handhelds are concerned. We're talking higher boosts, but the same RDNA 3.5-based GPU architecture and 4 nm process.

Another reason why the side seems quite chunky could be the device's cooling. The AI 470's TDP can be configured up to 54 W, which is mighty hot for a handheld, so compromises need to be made to cool the chip. Until we get a look at the internals or receive more communication from Ayaneo, those are just guesses, though. We don't yet have a release date or even a release window.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Naturally, whether or not this device is worth it will be largely based on the price, but we don't know anything in that regard yet. Given that it's using a beefy CPU, I can't see it exactly being cheap, and I wouldn't be surprised if it finds itself in ROG Xbox Ally X pricing territory. And, with how impressive early testing of the latest Intel chips is looking, there's a chance the AI 400 range will look particularly weak this year.

