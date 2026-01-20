Here comes an AMD Ryzen AI 400-powered handheld PC that's super cute, OLED and has an 80 Wh battery

On paper, the Flip has almost everything, except a price point.

Ayaneo Konkr Flip
We've finally seen AMD's 'new but not really new' AI 400 range in a gaming handheld, and surprisingly, it's one with a rather small OLED screen and a rather large battery.

The Ayaneo Konkr Fit is the company's upcoming Windows handheld gaming PC. It comes loaded with the AI 9 HX 470, which was only recently announced. With four Zen 5 cores and eight Zen 5c cores, and clocking in at a max boost clock of 5.2 GHz, it's a pretty powerful chip.

Ayaneo Konkr Flip
You can see the AMD Konkr Fit in action in Ayaneo's latest live stream, where the host picks it up and shows it off to the camera. We don't get much testing, unfortunately, but we do see a little bit of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay. On first glance, the Konkr Fit looks very much like the Konkr Pocket Fit, but it's rather chunky on the side.

That size is likely to accommodate the big 80 Wh battery. That's the same size battery as the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. Naturally, battery size doesn't totally indicate battery life, as different components use different amounts of charge, but the AI HX 470 does drop down to a 15 W TDP, which is the same as the Xbox Ally X.

In fact, the Z2 Extreme, which is rocking the same 890M graphics as the AI 470, is a pretty good parallel as far as gaming handhelds are concerned. We're talking higher boosts, but the same RDNA 3.5-based GPU architecture and 4 nm process.

Another reason why the side seems quite chunky could be the device's cooling. The AI 470's TDP can be configured up to 54 W, which is mighty hot for a handheld, so compromises need to be made to cool the chip. Until we get a look at the internals or receive more communication from Ayaneo, those are just guesses, though. We don't yet have a release date or even a release window.

Ayeneo Konkr Flip

Naturally, whether or not this device is worth it will be largely based on the price, but we don't know anything in that regard yet. Given that it's using a beefy CPU, I can't see it exactly being cheap, and I wouldn't be surprised if it finds itself in ROG Xbox Ally X pricing territory. And, with how impressive early testing of the latest Intel chips is looking, there's a chance the AI 400 range will look particularly weak this year.

Still, the orange model looks quite lovely to me and a slightly smaller gaming handheld is welcome for couch play, especially when it's got an OLED panel in it. Here comes an AMD Ryzen AI 400-powered handheld PC and it's surprisingly

