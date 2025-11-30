This MSI RTX 5070 has dropped back down to $480 for Cyber Monday and it's the graphics card I'd buy right now for 1440p gaming
It's all relative, isn't it?
Although the RTX 5070 is a good deal faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4070, it's less of an upgrade compared to the RTX 4070 Super. DLSS 4 just about tips the balance in favor of the newer model, though, and this particular deal is well under MSRP, especially once you use the $20 rebate card.
Key specs: 6144 shaders | 2587 MHz boost | 12 GB GDDR7
RTX 5070 price check: Amazon $499.99 | B&H Photo $527.03 | Best Buy $529.99 | Walmart $535
The RTX 5070 has a strange pricing history at this point. We were loathed to recommend it as one of our best graphics card picks when it first came out, as retailers were pushing the prices up to silly levels—but now one can be found for $480 with a $20 rebate card at Newegg this Cyber Monday, I'm ready to plant my flag in the sand.
It's a great performer at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, and DLSS 4 really does work well in practice for the more demanding stuff. And while the AMD Radeon RX 9070 is the faster card overall for raw raster performance, with more VRAM, the fact that DLSS 4 is so widely supported at this point (and AMD's competing solution, FSR 4, has been slow to roll out), tips the scales in the RTX 5070's favor, as far as I'm concerned.
Now, opinions will vary on this point. My hardware overlord, Dave James, still sides with the RX 9070 as the better GPU overall, and he makes a good argument. Again, the AMD card is faster in the benchmarks overall, as you can see in the chart below (click through for different performance graphs at various resolutions.)
But right now, at this very moment, the cheapest RX 9070 we can find is $520 at Amazon. Given how close the RTX 5070 is in terms of raw performance in most games (particularly at 1440p), combined with the fact that it supports DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, means that this Cyber Monday, I'm siding with the team green card as the best value mid-range pick.
This little MSI twin-fan model sure looks, tidy, too. It's small enough that I'd say it would be a good candidate for those of you with limited case space, whereas most RX 9070 cards I'm finding have mahoosive three-fan cooler designs that might not be suitable for every build.
In order to spend $480 total, you'll need to use Newegg's rebate card system to gain the last $20-worth of discount. Yes, I know that's an extra step, but when it brings the price down to this level, I think it's well worth doing.
You're then bringing the price of this particular RTX 5070 to $40 lower than the RX 9070 above, and you can use that saved cash to pick yourself up something good to play in the Steam sales.
It's all relative this stuff, isn't it? Still, if I was looking to buy the best bang-for-your-buck mid-range card this Cyber Monday, particularly for 1440p gaming, this is the one I'd currently plump for. The RX 9070 puts up some seriously stiff competition, but at this price, the RTX 5070 is the one for me.
