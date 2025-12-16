Kiss goodbye to cheap VRAM, reports say supplies of Nvidia's RTX 3060 graphics cards are finally running out

Is the 12 GB RTX 3060's longevity proof positive of the importance of VRAM?

Did you know that Nvidia's RTX 3060 graphics card was still available to buy new? Me neither. But it won't be for much longer, according to reports.

Board Channels (login required, via Videocardz) claims that the last new RTX 3060s will filter through supply channels in December, after which availability of the GPU will end. We first reviewed the RTX 3060 way back in February 2021. So, it's had an exceptionally long run of nearly five years.

Indeed, on paper the RTX 3060 still compares remarkably well with those later GPUs. The 3060 rocked 3,584 CUDA cores, 112 texture units and 48 render outputs. The current RTX 5070 has 3,840 cores, 120 texture units and 48 render outputs.

What's more, the 5060's memory subsytem has actually regressed. The 3060 12 GB had 192-bit bus. The 5060 is an 8 GB board with a 128-bit bus.

Indeed, in traditional raster rendering terms, it's probably only the fact that the 5060 is quite a bit higher clocked at 2,497 MHz to the 3060's 1,777 MHz that makes it the clearly faster card.

Of course, the newer GPUs have a stronger feature set, too. Nvidia upgraded its ray-tracing units substantially over the two generations that followed the Ampere architecture used by the 3060. And we've had multiple generations of DLSS improvements, including extras like frame generation and ray reconstruction.

However, the RTX 3060 does actually support most of that DLSS trickery, though you do miss out on frame-gen and multi-frame-gen. That just adds to its long term appeal.

It's not clear exactly who has been buying RTX 3060s of late. Several commenters on Reddit put its remarkably resilient popularity down to demand from coding students looking for a cheap card to run small LLM models.

But overall, it's surely no coincidence that the RTX 3060 came with more VRAM than was the norm for an entry-level GPU and has been unusually long-lived. And what with the ongoing memory supply crisis, anyone who has bought a 12 GB RTX 3060 lately is probably feeling pretty good about that decision.

The way things are currently going, who would bet against Nvidia launching a next-gen RTX 6060 in 2027, still with 8 GB and therefore less VRAM that its three-generations-hence progenitor of six years earlier? Ouch.

