The third-party tool beats AMD to the punch once again.

AMD RX 9070 XT and Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards from Asus
A third-party tool, OptiScaler, has beaten AMD to the punch in using FSR 4 upscaling with Vulkan-based games. According to a changelog on the tool's Discord server, the latest test build, v0.9.0-pre10, has "added Vulkan w/Dx12 support – FSR4 VK w/Dx12, FSR 2.1 VK w/Dx12" (via Reddit user eduhfx).

OptiScaler lets you expand the number of upscaling and similar features that are available to hardware, which aren't officially natively supported in many games. Such that, for instance, you can force FSR 4 in games that say they don't support it for your hardware. Installing it involves pasting files into your game installation folders and sometimes modifying batch scripts.

A watermarked slide from an AMD presentation showing Space Marine 2 running with and without FSR 4

One of the main draws to Vulkan is that it's cross-platform; you'll see plenty of games running on the API if you switch over to Linux for that reason. OptiScaler doesn't run natively on Linux, but you can get it working through Proton and Mesa with a little work.

This added support won't just be useful for Linux gamers, though. Some games are exclusively or primarily Vulkan, such as Doom Eternal, and Vulkan is sometimes more performant than DX12, especially on older hardware.

Given FSR 4 is just objectively better than previous versions, especially when it comes to image quality, this should be a nice update for many who aren't squeamish about messing with game files and the like. It might still be a little behind Nvidia's solution, DLSS 4.5, but it's almost closed that gap. Which is why it's frustrating that support is so limited. Well, officially, at least. Thanks be to OptiScaler.

