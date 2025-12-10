It's been almost seven months since it was first announced, but at long last, AMD's much-vaunted machine learning-powered update to FSR is finally here. With the AMD Adrenalin 25.12.1 driver releasing today, you too can get on the new FSR bandwagon. So long as you have an RDNA 4 card, that is. Better known as FSR 'Redstone', the work done here essentially brings AMD on par with Nvidia and Intel, in terms of applying AI to upscaling, frame generation, and other rendering technologies.

However, it's worth pointing out now that AMD still doesn't have multi-frame generation, so it's not quite at the same level. It's also a little too early to tell whether the new FSR frame generation is as good as DLSS MFG or XeSS-MFG in terms of image quality, and that's because it only works on a relatively small number of games.

Something else that I need to get out of the way is AMD's bizarre decision to drop any numbering with FSR. For example, FSR 4 was announced in February and brought AI-powered upscaling to games on RDNA 4 graphics cards.

That's now simply called AMD FSR Upscaling. But that's also the same name for FSR 3's upscaler. And FSR 2. But they don't use machine learning, so to help differentiate between them all, AMD's more expansive terminologies are AMD FSR Upscaling (Analytical) and AMD FSR Upscaling (ML).

It's the same thing with FSR 3 Frame Generation: that's now called AMD FSR Frame Generation (Analytical), with the new one in Redstone sporting the same label with ML in parentheses. I'll come back to this later, as it's something that's bugging me a touch (just a touch? -Ed.).

FSR Frame Generation

FSR Redstone introduces three items, though one has already been released (FSR Ray Regeneration), and of the two remaining, FSR Frame Generation and FSR Radiance Cache, the latter isn't available to preview and won't appear in games until next year anyway. So that means the entirety of my FSR Redstone testing consists of the new frame gen system.

Good job it's bang on the money, then. For the same reasons that FSR 4 upscaling is so much better than FSR 3, the use of AI to calculate the colours for the generated frame means that you can pretty much wave goodbye to almost all of the weird artefacts that you get with FSR 3 frame gen.

As I've already mentioned, FSR Frame Generation (the ML one) only works on a few games at the moment—31 to be precise. I've picked out some of them for you to see, first testing them using FSR 3 upscaling and frame gen, then once more, but with Redstone in full action.

The test PC comprised a Ryzen 9 9900X in an MSI MEG X870 Godlike, with 32 GB of DDR5-6000 CL32, and an Asus Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT. For some of the games, I used their built-in benchmarks, so that you can directly compare the visuals/performance to your own system.

To get a game to use Redstone (i.e. FSR 4 upscaling and the new AI frame gen), you first enable FSR 3 or FSR 3.1 in the game, then exit. Then, in Adrenalin Software, you activate the relevant toggles for the specific game, which forces the drivers to override which FSR gets used.

Until developers are directly implementing Redstone (FSR, if you prefer AMD's name for it all now), this is the only way to do it. Some games already automatically convert the name for FSR 3/3.1 upscaling to FSR 4 (e.g. Cyberpunk 2077), but it will probably be a good while before any consistent naming is used in games.

Black Myth: Wukong

I ran Black Myth: Wukong at 4K, using the Cinematic graphics preset, but without Full Ray Tracing enabled. For both captures, Performance upscaling (i.e. 50%) was used, along with frame generation. I also completely forgot to move the darn cursor out of the way, both times, and only noticed it far too late. Err, sorry about that...

Admittedly, seeing only half the frame isn't the best way to judge it all, but there's enough visible to spot that FSR Redstone is notably better than FSR 3. Most of the quality gains are down to FSR 4—sorry, FSR Upscaling (ML)—which retains almost all native texture details and doesn't blur objects such as falling leaves.

Frame gen is pretty well implemented in this game, so it's very hard to spot where the new version works better, even in the full videos. You notice it more during gameplay, when you're spinning the camera around very quickly: with FSR 3 frame gen, it can blur and 'pull' objects in view, but not with the AI system.

Best of all, there is no performance difference in using Redstone frame gen compared to FSR 3. There is a performance hit to using FSR 4 (for the sake of simplicity, I'm just going to keep calling FSR Upscaling (ML) this instead of its new name), but it's pretty minor, all things considered.

Cyberpunk 2077

It's a similar story with Cyberpunk 2077, tested at 4K again, using the RT Ultra graphics preset. There's a slightly larger performance hit using Redstone than in Black Myth: Wukong, but again, it's not big enough to be worried about, and it's the upscaler that's doing this, not the frame generator.

It's a little hard to see in the above video, but AMD's machine learning systems do a better job of retaining dust, fog, and smoke detail than standard FSR 3. But, just as with Wukong, the older tech has been well implemented in the game, so the fixes were only going to be minor for the most part.

Redstone's frame gen is pretty happy with rapid camera changes and thin objects in the distance, such as power lines, but I did spot the odd shimmering on some surfaces during gameplay. I tried my best to capture them, but they just disappear in video compression.

F1 25

If there's one game that desperately needs some AI loving, it's F1 25. Just watch the first 30 or so seconds of the above video to see what I mean. FSR 3 frame gen absolutely butchers the shadows of the cars, especially the player's.

Not so with Redstone. It generates those almost perfectly, though not always, and you can still see some glitches with cars in the distance. However, some of that is still present without frame gen, so it's probably down to the engine using low-resolution shadows for cars once they're a certain distance away from the camera.

Once again, all of this is achieved with only a very small performance hit compared to FSR 3. Without the use of upscaling, at 4K Ultra High, F1 25 runs at around 40 frames per second, with 1% lows of 29 fps. If you have an RDNA 4 card, jump into Adrenalin Software, hit the toggles, and then fire up the game. Once in, activate FSR 3 upscaling and frame gen, and the software will override it all and use the good stuff.

Grand Theft Auto 5: Enhanced

For a final quick test of FSR Redstone's frame generator, I picked GTA 5: Enhanced out of the list of 31 games. Small correction: I picked Mafia: The Old Country first, but that game's settings menu was just completely blank for me, no matter what I tried.

Testing GTA 5 is fiddly at the best of times, because when you restart the whole game (which you have to, in order to enable Redstone), you never begin at the exact point where you last saved. So please forgive the fact that the above videos don't synchronise whatsoever, and try to just focus on how well FSR 3 handles things compared to the AI stuff.

I think it's fair to say that there isn't a whole heap of difference when it comes to visual quality. Redstone does a slightly better job of keeping power lines solid and stopping foliage from blurring as it rapidly passes by, but it's not exactly a stark contrast.

Tested once more at 4K with the High RT graphics preset, GTA 5 shows the biggest performance drop out of all the games I tested: around 30 fps from the average frame rate, and 25 fps from the 1% lows. The ray tracing in this game can be brutal on a GPU, especially when cranked right up, so I suspect there's just a little bit too much going on for the RDNA 4 card, when it's having to juggle lots of ray and AI upscaling.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

While Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is one of the few games that will happily switch over to the AI frame gen, I instead focused on something else out of Redstone: FSR Ray Regeneration. This is AMD's answer to Nvidia's DLSS Ray Reconstruction and essentially does a better job of denoising and reconstructing images off reflected surfaces.

Black Ops: 7 is the only game that supports right now, and I have to say that it's an odd choice to showcase the tech. I mean, who's going to take time to check out the accuracy of a reflection in a shiny floor in the middle of a raging battle?

Anyway, the above video is a comparison of 'straight' Redstone (i.e. FSR 4 + AI frame gen) and Redstone with Ray Reconstruction enabled. If you look hard enough, you can certainly see where the AI denoiser is actually improving things. Interestingly, you can also see where the frame gen is borking stuff, too, though not very easily.

For a handful of frames, between 19 and 20 seconds in the video, the straight Redstone run generates some odd-looking steps coming out of the pool. You can only spot by inching through, frame at a time, so you'd never spot it during actual gameplay. It just shows that, as good as Redstone is, like all frame generators, it's not perfect.

FSR Ray Regeneration doesn't seem to generate much of a performance impact in Black Ops 7, or at least not in the game's benchmark. We'll obviously need to see it in use a lot more before we can make any overall judgement about it.

The missing piece: FSR Radiance Cache

The final part of FSR Redstone to discuss is a bit of an odd one. That's because it's not something that PC gamers will ever be able to use themselves directly, as it has to be used by developers within the engine. This is also true of any part of FSR (you can't force it to magically work in a game that doesn't have it implemented), but there is still some degree of user interactivity with those.

AMD's Josh Hort, Senior Director and Head of ISV Enabling, described the process behind FSR Radiance Cache: "We sample the scene, the camera viewport and geometry are used to generate accurate radiance values, which are then fed to a neural network for training. We train the network to understand how radiance behaves in the scene, how light interacts with surfaces, how indirect lighting propagates, and so on.

"During runtime, the FSR radiance caching phase, we use the train network to provide radiance results early, as soon as the second ray intersection. That means we can get high-quality lighting much faster with fewer rays and less brute force computation, which directly translates into performance."

What's not super clear at this stage is what Hort means by 'we': Is the training stage done entirely by AMD, or does this have to be done by the developer? An updated FSR SDK with a preview of FSR Radiance Cache should be available on GPUopen by the time this article goes live, so I'll hopefully be able to check then.

AMD showed a very short clip of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide running with FSR Radiance Cache, and while it looked very pretty, the total lack of any performance metrics made it useless, because improving the speed of ray tracing is what this aspect of Redstone is all about.

My issues with FSR Redstone

Let me be clear on one thing here: Whatever you want to call it, FSR Redstone is a success. The AI upscaler is very good; the AI frame generator is perhaps even better. A single use case sample of the AI denoiser isn't enough to judge whether it's something you'd always want to enable, but it seems good, too.

But that doesn't mean AMD is getting off the hook, here. For starters, it's late, very late, to market. Nvidia introduced AI-powered frame generation back in September 2022, and Intel followed suit in December 2024, and both have released updated versions since.

Meanwhile, AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs have been around since March of this year, and while they got FSR 4 very quickly, it shouldn't have taken this long to get FSR Frame Generation out of the door. Why FSR Ray Regeneration got a priority release is puzzling. I suspect that AMD originally planned for FSR 4 to be the full Redstone package, but development woes and delays just pushed it further and further back.

Another gripe I have with FSR Redstone is the whole naming thing. I don't think the full names are expected to be used in games, just FSR Upscaling, etc, and while I appreciate the move to simplify the whole nomenclature, AMD could have simply called Redstone, FSR 5 or even just 4.5, or anything with a number.

The number is important because when they inevitably get updated, how are gamers and developers supposed to tell the difference between the versions? There will be version codes used by AMD's FSR developers, so why bury them under marketing fluff?

Lastly, I'm not super happy about the fact that to use the main features of the new FSR, it all has to be done via the Adrenalin Software tool. That's already the case with FSR 4, but now you have to do the same with the ML version of frame generation. I admit it's not really a big deal, because if you have an RDNA 4 graphics card, you really want to use Redstone all the time, but for newcomers to PC gaming, the interface is pretty messy.

The engineers behind AMD's GPUs and software are bona fide magicians, and both RDNA 4 and FSR are the real deal. It's just a shame that the company can't or won't get a better handle on its marketing division.