Tides of Annihilation looks like Elden Ring if it was based on Arthurian legend and set in modern-day London

Tides of Annihilation | Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Have you ever thought to yourself, what if Elden Ring was based on Arthurian legend, but also dragged into a modern world that's being consumed by supernatural forces? Maybe not, but Eclipse Glow Games has, and the result was revealed during today's State of Play showcase as Tides of Annihilation, a "singleplayer, narrative-driven" game set in a deeply warped version of the great city of London.

Gwendolyn (that's you) is the only survivor of the "Outworld invasion" that's wreaked havoc on London, but she's not alone: She possesses the ability to summon and command the spirits of the Knights of the Round Table. This is good news for Gwen, because it's not pretty out there. The city is not a friendly place, and alongside the hordes of conventional enemies there are more than 30 bosses to be dealt with along the way, each based on Knights of the Round Table lore. The ultimate goal: Discover the truth behind Gwendolyn's origin and powers, defeat the "demi-gods of Avalon," save her family, and "determine the fate of two worlds."

"Debuting Tides of Annihilation at Sony State of Play is an incredible, humbling accomplishment for the Eclipse Glow development team," lead producer Kun Fu said.

"It’s also just the beginning. We’ve created a world that reimagines Arthurian Legend where themes of courage, loyalty, and heroism intertwine with an epic story set in a strange-yet-familiar setting that will test the mettle of true gamers and push the genre forward."

I'm not much of a soulsliker so specific comparisons are tricky, but aesthetically I get a real Elden Ring vibe from parts of the trailer. I'm pretty sure this guy kicked my ass more than twice in the Lands Between:

(Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games)

I mean, come on, that's the guy, right? That's the guy!

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(To be clear, the first guy is from Tides of Annihilation; the guy below is an Elden Ring tree sentinel. So no, it's not really the guy, but they are, uh, similar.)

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That aside, the mashup of contemporary and legendary settings and the promise of exploring "iconic landmarks" in a "broken modern London" is intriguing. If the game's "dual-knight fighting system" gets the combat right, Tides of Annihilation could be very good indeed.

Here are some more screens:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games) (Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games) (Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games) (Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games) (Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games) (Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games)

A release date for Tides of Annihilation hasn't been announced. For now, you can find out more on Steam.