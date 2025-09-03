AMD's PC graphics card market share falls to a worrying 6% according to the latest analyst data putting Nvidia at 94% and probably an all-time high

AMD is barely manufacturing any RDNA 4-based graphics cards. It's hard to avoid that conclusion if the latest data from long-time PC market data analyst JPR is correct. JPR reckons that AMD's share of the add-in graphics card market has fallen to a miserable 6%, leaving Nvidia with the remaining 94% of the market.

There's much better news for AMD when it comes to CPUs. But let's deal with the GPU disaster first. According to JPR, AMD had 12% of the PC graphics card market a year ago. That share has been sliced in half to just 6% for the second quarter of 2025. And that despite AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs going on sale in March and thus being available throughout the entirety of the quarter.

Nvidia is really the only other player in PC graphics cards right now, with sales of Intel's Arc GPUs seemingly nearly non-existent. So, the remaining 94%, yes fully 94%, of the market is owned by Nvidia. Scary, and very likely an all-time record for Nvidia.

Oh, and just for completeness, JPR says AMD's graphics card share fell from 8% to 6% from the first to second quarter this year. So, the first full quarter of RDNA 4 being available saw AMD's market share actually fall. Help!

So, is there any spin you can put on these numbers than pure doom for AMD ? Just possibly. While RDNA 4 has indeed been available throughout the quarter, that only applies to the Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT. These are quite expensive GPUs even at their respective $549 and $599 MSRPs. But they've actually been selling for well above those prices.

In short, the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT aren't outright mainstream GPUs that you'd expect to sell in really big numbers. Those would be the RX 9060 and RX 9060 XT, and they've only gone on sale much more recently and haven't had a chance to show up in the data for the most recent quarter.

In the meantime, sales of AMD's previous-gen mainstream GPUs might have fallen off in Q2 in preparation for the arrival of cheaper RDNA 4 GPUs. Ultimately, then, we'll have to wait for Q3's figures for an idea of how well those more affordable RDNA GPUs are doing. At that point, it will be pretty much impossible to make excuses if the numbers are bad.

All that said, AMD itself has said that demand for RDNA 4 has been unprecedented and it's certainly true that both the 9070 and 9070 XT remain above MSRP. So, as we mentioned when noting RDNA 4's absence from the latest Steam PC hardware survey, that implies AMD really hasn't made many 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs at all. Demand is clearly outstripping supply, but the cards just aren't showing up in third-party data, be that Steam or JPR's analysis.

What we're getting at here, to be clear, is that there's no way AMD can make a dent in Nvidia's market share if it's only producing a very small number of GPUs. Anyway, if that all sounds catastrophic, AMD is going gang busters in CPUs and all at the expense of Intel.

AMD's RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs have been very well received. But going by all the available data, it looks like AMD is only making them in very small numbers. (Image credit: Future)

For the second quarter of 2025, JPR reckons that Intel's client CPU market share in PCs and laptops, not servers and data centers, has fallen to 67% from 71% in the previous quarter and 76% in the second quarter of 2024. So, Intel is nearly 10% down in just one year. Ouch.

JPR doesn't explicitly say so, but its numbers appear to be purely for x86-based CPUs, as AMD is the only other player and the likes of Qualcomm with its Arm CPUs do not figure. Thus AMD's market share in Q2 2024 was 24%, rising to 33% in the most recent quarter.

Overall, that makes for the usual mixed picture from AMD. Killing it in CPUs, being killed in GPUs. In the end, all we can say for sure is that AMD's GPU market share can't really get much worse. It's already teetering on the edge of oblivion. Here's hoping this is one heck of a lull before a storm of RX 9060 and 9060 XT sales data arrives next quarter.