Nvidia's RTX 5070 is the most popular current-gen GPU in the latest Steam hardware survey but AMD's RDNA 4 cards don't even make the top 100

OK, there are some caveats here. Valve's Steam hardware survey is prone to certain distortions, the particulars of which we'll come to. But the latest figures for August 2025 are still intriguing, including Nvidia's RTX 5070 taking top spot among current-gen GPU hardware while AMD's RDNA 4 cards don't appear. At all.

That the RTX 5070 is quite popular isn't a huge surprise, though we're only talking about popularity among current-gen hardware here—it's in 20th place overall. But the fact that it's more popular than, say, the RTX 5060 or 5060 Ti is unusual. The top seven slots overall are filled by older 50 and 60-series Nvidia GPUs. The first 70-series card of any kind is the RTX 3070 in position eight in the rankings.

The point here is that the RTX 5070 ain't cheap. It's come down in price and is now available at MSRP or even cheaper in most if not all territories across the world. But that's only recently the case and even at MSRP it's a $500-plus GPU.

Meanwhile, AMD's latest RDNA 4 GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9060 XT don't appear in the list of top 100 most popular GPUs among Steam users at all. That is actually a little surprising.

AMD has previously claimed that RDNA 4 was subject to "unprecedented" demand. Prices for the RX 9070 and 9070 XT have certainly remained stubbornly high and well above MSRP. So, it's almost certain that demand is outstripping supply.

This is what popularity looks like. (Image credit: Future)

Put another way, all the evidence suggests that AMD is selling all the RDNA 4 cards it can make. But this latest Steam survey suggests it's not making very many. The headline financials from AMD and Nvidia do rather square with that notion.

In the most recent financial quarter, AMD reported $1.1 billion in gaming revenue to Nvidia's $4.3 billion. However, that AMD number includes substantial revenues from Sony and Microsoft consoles, while the console contribution for Nvidia is much smaller, thought that may change in coming quarters with the launch of the new Nintendo Switch 2 with its Nvidia GPU.

Getting to the caveats I mentioned earlier. Some observers claim that the reason why AMD's Radeon GPUs rank so poor in the Steam survey is because they're often registered as generic Radeon GPUs as opposed to a specific GPU model.

"AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics" and "AMD Radeon Graphics" do feature in the list at 12th and 14th places respectively and are indeed the two highest ranking entries for AMD. However, their combined share has actually been falling in the last three or four months That makes it a little hard to imagine there's been a huge influx of RDNA 4 into those generic categories.

So however you look at it, it remains a little surprising not to see any individual RDNA 4 GPUs in the latest rankings. RDNA 4 has been on sale for getting for six months. Isn't that enough time for it to show up if AMD really is making RDNA 4 in large volumes? And wasn't the whole point of RDNA 4 to be a great graphics architecture for mainstream gamers, and not just for people who can afford Ferraris and Porsches?

Anyway, for the record the most popular GPU for August 2025 is the RTX 4060 at 4.85% of surveyed Steam gamers, with the RTX 3060 in second place at 4.79%. So, yeah, 8 GB GPUs still rule. Which is a little depressing, but not exactly a revelation.