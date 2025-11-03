Whether you're AMD red or Nvidia green, we can all agree both these heavily discounted gaming PCs come with the best CPU around

We're finally at a point in the RTX 50-series and RX 6000-series generation where mid-range and high-end gaming PCs featuring these current-gen GPUs are sitting at reasonable prices. This is after a first half of 2025 that saw us with inflated graphics card prices thanks in part to geopolitical factors but also simply low stocks, and the fact that they were fresh out of the oven.

Now, though, you can get a very well-rounded RX 9070 XT or RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC for under $1,700—and it's not even Black Friday, yet. I track PC pricing week-in-week-out, and for these sorts of PC, sporting the best gaming CPU around, you would normally be looking at spending $2,000 or more for the privilege.

These two graphics cards, from AMD and Nvidia respectively, are entry-high-end, if you'll permit me making up such a term. They're not at the level of the RTX 5080, but they're still great for 1440p and even 4K gaming.

iBuyPower Slate | RX 9070 XT: was $1,899.99 now $1,649.99 at Best Buy This all-AMD build not only rocks the fastest consumer GPU from the red team, but also the best gaming CPU on the market right now. That would be the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which has tons of 3D-stacked cache that games love. And you're even getting a good amount of storage here, for a very reasonable price. Key specs: Ryzen 7 9800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD

Starting with the slightly cheaper AMD build, this iBuyPower gaming PC is not only rocking the fastest of AMD's consumer GPU offerings but also the best CPU for gaming, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This 8-core X3D chip has a whopping 96 MB of L3 cache, which games make great use of.

It also has 32 GB of DDR5 memory—albeit not the fastest DDR5, but enough capacity nonetheless—and 2 TB of storage which is a nice amount of storage for game libraries these days given today's large installation sizes.

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT at the heart of this rig is capable of pushing out over 100 fps in most titles at 1440p, and 60 fps in many titles at 4K, especially if you're alright lowering some of your settings below max. AMD's offering with FSR4 is even pretty great these days, although the upscaling and frame gen tech is limited to fewer games than Nvidia's DLSS 4.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,299.99 now $1,699 at Walmart You'll struggle to find an RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D for any cheaper than this CyberPowerPC build. This is the best CPU for gaming of this generation, and combined with the RTX 5070 Ti and 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, you should be set for gaming at high or ultra settings in any game at 1440p and even 4K. Key specs: Ryzen 7 9800X3D | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD

For just $50 more than the RX 9070 XT build above, you can get this Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti machine from CyberPowerPC. It's very similar—a similarly powerful GPU, the exact same CPU, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, 2 TB of storage, and both even have an included mouse and keyboard—but arguably a little better.

The RTX 5070 Ti itself is a little faster than the RX 9070 XT overall. This is game-dependent, of course, but overall the RTX 5070 Ti churns out a few more frames per second compared to the AMD card in most titles. Then there's the fact it's got Multi Frame Gen (MFG) capability, which can massively boost frame rates in some titles. Admittedly these aren't fully rendered frames, but if you're already starting off at a high baseline (well over 60 fps) to prevent too much of an increase in latency, it's a nice bonus.

You're also getting faster DDR5 RAM than in the AMD build, and every little bit can help when we're approaching high-end territory as we are here. The icing on the cake is a fish tank case which, in my opinion, looks a little nicer than the angular design of the chassis on the iBuyPower build.

For my money, I'd opt for the Nvidia rig, but there's really not that much in it in terms of actual gaming performance. If you know you'll be playing lots of games that favor AMD GPUs, or if you just want to throw your backing behind AMD to help competition in the GPU market—a laudable incentive—then the iBuyPower build is a great choice.