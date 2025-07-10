This is not the best wireless gaming headset of all time, but it's pretty good and at just $50 that's good enough for me

OXS Storm G2 Wireless Headset | 50mm driver | 20 – 20,000 Hz | 2.4Ghz wireless | Bluetooth 5.3 | Detachable omnidirectional mic | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $30)

We're here for one reason: price. The OXS Storm G2 is a decidedly middle-of-the-road wireless headset with less-than-stellar sound, but it's got a solid microphone, 40-hour battery life, 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth wireless support, and a wired option to boot. If you're looking to get wires out of your life without spending a bundle, this set is definitely worth a look.

Let's cut to the chase: The OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset is not going to turn you into the guy from the Maxell cassette commercial. We said in our review earlier this year that the sound is kind of hollow, it has a tendency to get muddle in the midrange, and the EQ options are minimal. It's fine, and does not aspire to greater things.

So why are we talking about it here? Because, my friends, it is cheap: You can pick it up right now in a Prime Day deal for just $50.

I will admit some personal biases in my enthusiasm for this headset. For one thing, rock and roll destroyed my hearing long ago, so primo sound quality is kind of wasted on me. And while the sound quality might be not the best, the microphone quality is quite good—that's another boon for me specifically, because the mic on my aging Arctis 3 is functional, but not much better. RGB lights aren't really my bag, but they're easy enough to turn off (and it's not like you can really see them when this thing is perched on your head anyway).

👉Shop ALL the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

The Storm G2 does bring some nice features to the table. The 2.4 Ghz wireless is ideal for gaming while Bluetooth connectivity makes phone hookups easy, and you can also go with a wire if that's your thing. Battery life is good, the microphone quality is decent, and it's reasonably comfortable to wear. As PC Gamer hardware writer James Bentley put it in his review, the Storm G2 "doesn't make any egregious missteps" for a headset at this price point.

And the bottom line here is the price. 50 bucks is a really good price for a wireless headset, and it's not as though the Storm G2 is a piece of crap, it's just a budget unit: It's "a 40-hour wireless gaming headset with a solid mic [that] might just be enough for many," James declared, "especially if you just need something cheap to whittle away the early morning hours with a couple of friends on Discord."

And that is me—I am that guy. I spend a lot of money on the PC components I consider important, and I don't want to spend any more than I have to on those that I don't. That includes headsets: My current headset works and I don't get tangled up in the wire often enough to get super-mad about it, so paying even 100 bucks for a wireless unit isn't really on the table. But $50? Yeah, that's a whole different story.

Full disclosure: I can't actually get this deal in my native country of Canada. But that's okay: They're on sale for Prime Day here too, for $69.99, 30% off the regular price—which works out to just a hair over $50 US. You're welcome.