I wouldn't pass up this gaming PC deal: the latest AMD components and 32 GB of RAM for way under $2000

Cobratype Pilot | Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Newegg (save $400)

This Cobratype build features the RX 9070 XT, which runs pretty neck-and-neck with the RTX 5070 Ti. Combined with 32 GB of RAM and a mid-range 9000-series CPU, it makes for a great choice for modern high-end gaming for well under $2,000. It's also cheaper than we've found any RX 9070 (non-XT) build at right now.

Gaming PCs like this one almost make you forget we're living with sky-high graphics card prices right now: $1,600 at Newegg seems downright affordable for a full high-end build when entry-level graphics cards are going for hundreds of dollars. And in many ways I think this particular build, which has just knocked another $100 off its previous discount and which costs just twice the price of the GPU it contains alone, encapsulates what the pre-built market really has to offer on the value front.

That's because it's not skimping on any part here, except perhaps storage capacity. And that's a great thing to see at this price range, because usually you have to get pretty close to $2,000 before you start seeing decent current-gen CPUs and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM sitting pretty alongside a high-end GPU.

The AMD RX 9070 XT at the heart of this Cobratype rig might not quite match up to Nvidia's competing RTX 5070 Ti when it comes to ray tracing performance and Multi Frame Gen capabilities, but the RX 9070 XT is pretty much neck-and-neck with the green team's high-end GPU in every other way. And even when it comes to those two areas, the RDNA 4 architecture underlying this Radeon card is no slouch—AMD cards are actually pretty good at ray tracing and frame gen this generation.

Combine this with the more than sufficient six-core Ryzen 5 9600X and 32 GB of RAM, and you should be pushing out 60 fps even in most demanding titles today at 1440p. And that's not even including upscaling and frame gen into the mix, which will push things up significantly.

Admittedly, you'll probably want to throw in some more storage before long given game installs are now enormous, but it shouldn't cost too much to upgrade that (and there are plenty of cheap SSD deals to check out on that front). And at any rate, it'll do in a pinch for a modest game library (or a big library of older games).

It's also worth noting you only get three fans with this build—two side intakes near the front, and one rear exhaust—which isn't spectacular, but again, should serve just fine. There's a chance it could prevent you from overclocking the RX 9070 XT to make the most of its ample headroom, but even without an OC it's a powerful GPU. Also note you're only getting what looks like a single-fan air cooler for the CPU, but the Ryzen 5 9600X tends to run cool so that should be fine too.

In all, you're getting a genuine high-end gaming PC here, featuring a current-gen CPU and GPU, for just $1,600. When RX 9070 (non-XT) builds aren't going for any cheaper right now (and certainly not RTX 5070 Ti ones), not to mention when standalone RX 9070 XT cards are going for no less than $800, this Cobratype rig makes is genuinely stellar value in the current gaming PC market.