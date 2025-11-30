Save $1,100 Samsung S84F OLED 4K: was $1,999.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy OLED makes all the difference for living room gaming. Deep blacks, vivid colors and superb contrast. Plus this Samsung panel runs at 120 Hz and comes with a few game-specific features to sweeten the deal. It's a good deal at this price, even if I'm a bit dubious of that $2,000 MSRP. Surely no one is paying that. Key specs: 65-inch | 4K | 120 Hz | OLED | Tizen OS | Gaming Hub w/ GeForce Now Price check: Samsung $1,199.99

For the past five years, I've been working over Black Friday and through the weekend into Cyber Monday to find the best deals for our coverage at PC Gamer. As such, I very rarely find the time to actually buy anything. Though one thing I did buy a few years back is a new Samsung OLED TV for my living room gaming setup. That's because retailers seem to have a real soft spot for TV deals this time of year.

This year is no different. Best Buy have a newer version of the TV I have at home going for a huge discount right now. The Samsung S84F OLED (2025) is currently $900—presented as a saving of $1,100.

I don't really believe people are buying this TV at its MSRP of $2,000 but nevertheless, this is a decent saving on an otherwise expensive unit. Samsung is selling the TV from its own store for $1,200.

I opted for an OLED like this for a few reasons. First off, anytime I've tested an OLED gaming monitor, I've been extremely impressed with the picture quality. The way that OLED differs from a regular LCD TV is that it does not require a backlight, as the pixels themselves are self-emissive. No backlight allows for much deeper blacks, wildly impressive contrast, and a much more impressive overall picture quality. HDR also works a treat on an OLED, especially for TV content (Windows is still a bit funky with HDR but it is improving).

The downside to OLEDs is that they tend to suffer with weaker brightness levels compared to a screen with a dedicated backlight or backlight zones, but this is improving with each OLED generation and I don't have any major complaints with my TV at home.

The other benefit to this lineup of Samsung OLEDs is the gaming mode. The panel will run up to 120 Hz and offers Auto Low Latency Mode to help reduce response times. While a gaming monitor will be quicker and Samsung doesn't lay out an exact response time (annoyingly), I use my TV with the lowest latency enabled and it's way better than a lot of TVs I've used in the past. I'm acutely aware of the latency as I generally use my living room gaming setup to play Clone Hero and YARG, rhythm games where timing is everything. While I have to adjust my settings to account for my soundbar's lag, generally the visual latency is pretty minimal when I'm wearing headphones.

There's also support for FreeSync Premium on this Samsung OLED, which helps keep tearing at bay if your connected device can't quite muster 4K/120. My little Mini-ITX build has an RTX 4060 in it so it comes in clutch often.

The S84F comes with Samsung's own Tizen OS. Now, most of my complaints with my TV are, or were, due to Tizen. It used to be extremely sluggish to move around, despite the TV itself having a fair bit of power behind it. That's thankfully no longer the case, as an update a little while back seemed to solve most of its issues. It's still a bit clunky for the layout and Samsung's love of ads (which you can, to some degree, disable), but I don't have too many complaints now.

Tizen also offers native support for Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud streaming service, so even if you don't have a PC for your living room, you can still stream PC games direct to your TV. Just connect a controller and go.

I'm happy with my setup now, and if you're looking for something similar, this Samsung seems the cheapest high-end OLED on the market I can find today. LG's top of the line C5 is still $1,400 in the Cyber Monday sales.