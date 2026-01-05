HyperX, the gaming hardware brand acquired by HP back in 2021, now makes gaming monitors. Well, that's not strictly true. HP makes the monitors, but the newly-announced HyperX Omen OLED 34 looks to be the start of some very tempting offerings, if its impressive specs sheet is anything to go by.

It's a 360 Hz 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide, for a start. That puts it in the upper echelons of gaming monitor desirability right from the off, as QD-OLED panels feature in some of our favourite displays.

It's got a 0.03 ms response time, as you'd expect from an OLED display, which, combined with the super-speedy refresh rate, should make it a pretty lust-worthy monitor for anyone with a fast-paced multiplayer game obsession. High up on the spec sheet is what's referred to as "next-generation V-stripe QD-OLED panel technology", which HP says provides much improvement to the picture quality with less text fringing.

V-stripe refers to a particular type of sub-pixel layout that puts the green sub-pixel above the red and the blue, creating an inverted "V". Early iterations of the tech were prone to blurry text rendering, but the new version is said to sharpen things up considerably—although it's not clear exactly how it achieves the effect.

Still, fuzzy text has been a definite downside to some of the earlier QD-OLED panels we've tested, so I'll be interested to see if the next-gen stuff makes it less of an issue. HP also says that the new panel will come with a three-year limited warranty alongside HyperX OLED Core Protect tech to prevent burn-in concerns, and features HyperX ProLuma professional-grade colour precision, making it "HP's most color accurate gaming monitor".

(Image credit: HP)

The monitor also supports 100 W USB Type-C charging, is G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro compatible, and comes with a file to customise and 3D print your own headphone hook, which is... cool, I guess. The monitor controls have also been moved from the side to the bottom, after gamers told HP that side-mounted versions were difficult to use.

Amen to that. All monitor controls should be on the bottom if you ask me, and if I were king, it'd be the first thing I'd insist upon. World peace can come later. Promise.

So, as a HyperX gaming monitor debut, it's all looking rather impressive. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but it's expected to be available on HP's website this spring. I've danced and dallied with the idea of a 34-inch ultrawide myself, and I have to say, this one's looking rather tempting on paper.

It's got our current favourite OLED ultrawide, the Gigabyte MO34WQC2, firmly beaten when it comes to specs, although I'd be willing to bet it ends up being a fair bit pricier. We'll just have to wait and see, though, won't we?