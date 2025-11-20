Save 20% ($10) 8BitDo Retro R8: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon I reviewed the 8BitDo Retro R8 just last month, giving it an 87%. That's one of my most highly reviewed gaming mice at PC Gamer, and for good reason. It's a mouse with a super unique look, good specs for the price, and it even comes with a cute charging stand. The retro feel is definitely something to get used to, with buttons that are sunkern into the mouse itself, but it's a joy to use regardless. <p><strong>Key specs: up to 8,000 Hz polling | 26,000 DPI | 77 g | up to 100-hour battery life<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2F8bitdo-retro-r8-mouse-n-edition-with-charging-dock-wireless-gray%2FCZY3JSJSLW" target="_blank"><strong>Best Buy $49.99 Key specs: up to 8,000 Hz polling | 26,000 DPI | 77 g | up to 100-hour battery life Price check: Best Buy $49.99

As I type this sentence, the 8BitDo Retro R8 sits under my palm. Well, actually, it sits just right of my palm as I can't type competently with a single hand. That's because, despite being a budget-friendly mouse, it's one of the best I've used.

If you fancy making the swap to a mouse that is not only competent for games but a nice ornament on the desk, you can pick up the 8BitDo Retro R8 for $40 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

If you want to know what sets this mouse apart, I'll start with the most obvious: the look. The deal I've noted is 8BitDo's standard R8, which looks like an NES controller. However, for $10 more, you can pick up the official Xbox version, complete with a translucent green shell and face plate-themed side buttons.

With that aesthetic comes an admittedly rather strange sequence of side buttons that are sunkern into the mouse itself. This required a little getting used to on my behalf, and I found myself adjusting the position of my hand to get into the grooves, but I did manage to get used to it after a while.

It's a reasonably light mouse, and plenty snappy thanks to its 26,000 DPI and max 8,000 Hz polling rate. To get all the way up to 8,000, you do need to use it wired, but it is capable of 4,000 Hz with the included wireless dongle, and that's more than enough for anyone who doesn't have pro gamer aspirations, and even many who do.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Speaking of the dongle, the Retro R8 comes with a charging stand with a built-in USB port to plug your connector into. This means you can charge your mouse and connect to it all from a single port. And it looks stunning while doing so, too.

To quote myself from just last month (sorry), "Sometimes, when you pay for retro gear, you feel like you're only paying for the aesthetic. The 8BitDo Retro R8 is a happy surprise as it's not only a very neat-looking mouse with some smart tech, but comes in at a price point that feels reasonable for those specs alone. Rather than paying a retro tax, with the R8, I feel like I'm getting a retro discount."

With $10 off the top of this, I can't think of a single mouse at $40 I'd pick over what 8BitDo is offering, and I can guarantee you none look quite as striking.