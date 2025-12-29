Gear of the Year (Image credit: Future) Check out more of the year's best tech in our PC Gamer Hardware Awards 2025 coverage.

Okay, I'll admit it. I've always liked the idea of a charging dock conceptually, but I've never quite committed to getting a bit of gaming gear with one for a specific reason: I'm a bit lazy. I was worried I'd pay a premium for a bit of hardware, and then forget to charge it, so end up leaving it plugged in anyway, thus removing the whole point of getting it in the first place.

Well, I and all my hubris didn't account for two ways that 8BitDo's Retro R8 would counter those points. First is that its retail price is $50 (with it going as low as $35 already). The second is that it looks so good, I can't help but put it on its well-earned throne.

See, the Retro R8 I reviewed earlier this year comes in an NES-style theming, with a smattering of whites, greys, reds, and blacks. It looks incredible next to my 8BitDo Retro keyboard. The stand itself plugs into the PC via a USB Type-C cable, and you can pop a dongle from the bottom of the mouse into the stand. This means, with just a single cable, it can both charge the mouse and work as a wireless receiver.

This is all relatively standard fare for a charging stand, but what makes this one stand out is just how wonderfully it fits the aesthetic. It's not just the mouse that is splattered in a retro look, but also the stand, which even has an NES-themed logo on the inside, so it looks nice with or without the mouse on it.

But ultimately, it's that aesthetic that keeps me putting the mouse on charge every day. It just doesn't look complete when the two aren't paired together, and I see no better way to force habits to stick than to anthropomorphise my gaming hardware. Don't judge me, I know you do it too.

As someone who loves a clean desk but never quite commits enough time to upkeep, swapping to a charging stand has freed up my gaming rig from any wire ominously hanging over the side of my table.

That's not the only reason the R8 is my favourite bit of tech this year. When plugged in, it can go all the way up to an 8,000 Hz polling rate, it has a max sensitivity of 26,000 DPI, and a max speed of 650 IPS. You also get 100 hours of battery life in Bluetooth mode and between 26 to 105 hours in 2.4 GHz mode. In the four or so months I've had my grubby mitts on this mouse, it has run dry just once. It is a little heavy at 77 g, but that's not something that has ever really bothered me here.

The thing I was astounded by is that you are getting a great look, solid stand, and really respectable specs for slightly above budget prices. As I said in my review, "Rather than paying a retro tax, with the R8, I feel like I'm getting a retro discount."

Another thing I quite like about the R8 is how weird it is. The side buttons are entirely sunk into the mouse. I can only describe this as an utter commitment to the bit, and one I saw in the indented keys of the 8BitDo Retro keyboard. On one hand, this makes the mouse inherently a tad niche. On the other hand, it ensures it's the only mouse like it I've used all year. And I think that's part of what made it my daily driver.

I have mice that are better specced on paper; ones that are designed for more competitive players. But I'm not necessarily looking for that. With my mouse, I want a comfortable feel, strong looks, and something that will stand out a little.

In a sense, me discovering my love of charging stands in 2025 was also me discovering my love of 8BitDo. It seems I'm not the only one on the team who likes 8BitDo, as Jess' favourite bit of tech from 2025 was also an 8BitDo controller. I reviewed the 8BitDo Pro 3 shortly after the R8, and (though its lack of TMR sticks and low polling rate only fetched a 76% from me) it instantly became my go-to controller day-to-day. That's because it's handy, looks great, and sets up in seconds.

I can't see myself ever wanting a charging stand for a keyboard, but Andy's love of the Fractal Scape may have sold me on a headset with a charging stand, too. So, 2025 is the year I fell in love with charging stands, and 2026 is the year I'll fully commit to it.

