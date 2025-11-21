Save $500 Asus TUF A16 | RTX 5070: was $1,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy Ah, I've got a particular hankering for this machine, as the Asus TUF chassis designs are much better these days and the components you get for the cash are downright impressive. This one's got a 115 W RTX 5070 in combination with an eight-core, 16-thread AMD chip and 32 GB of DDR5, which is a bit of a holy trinity of laptop components. The display might not be the highest resolution at 1200p, but it also shouldn't tax that GPU too hard when making the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate. Yep, this is a seriously good laptop spec, now at an even more attractive price. <p><strong>Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen 9 270 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD <p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-TUF-A16-Copilot-1920x1200%2Fdp%2FB0FD3P5PG2%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank">Amazon $1,749 Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen 9 270 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD Price check: Amazon $1,749

I've written about this laptop a lot since its release. The reason behind that is simple—it crops up in the sales for increasingly lower prices, and makes most of its similarly-priced competition look rather silly as a result.

It's the Asus TUF A16, and this one's got a specs sheet that you'd normally find for around the $1,500-$1,600 mark. This particular model, with 32 GB of RAM and an RTX 5070, is currently $1,200 at Best Buy as part of its Black Friday sales event, which I believe is the cheapest it's ever been.

It's the same price as many RTX 5060 machines I'm finding for our Black Friday gaming laptop deal page at the moment. Actually, scrap that, it's the same price as many of the best RTX 5060 laptop deals I've found all year—and yet the RTX 5070 mobile on offer here is a much more powerful GPU.

Particularly as this is a 115 W TGP variant. It's always worth paying attention to mobile GPU TGPs, as many manufacturers hide them in their spec sheets, if they even display them at all. For this sort of money you'd likely find a similarly-priced RTX 5070 laptop to have an 85 W GPU power limit, which cuts into its performance considerably.

Nope, this one's been given a decent slug of electric go-go juice to play with. It's also got a 1200p screen, which means the GPU should have little issue pumping out plenty of frames to make the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate. Especially if you choose to get DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation in on the party.

The CPU is an eight-core, 16-thread AMD job, which should be plenty punchy, and it comes complete with 32 GB of DDR5. Don't they know there's a shortage on? No-one tell Asus. I mentioned it once, but I think I got away with it.

Rounding off the package is a 1 TB SSD, which is fine to get started with. It's also got an extra M.2 slot, so boosting that capacity with a cheap extra SSD drive is merely a matter of twiddling some screws. And spending some extra cash, of course, although SSDs have yet to be hit as hard as RAM DIMMs when it comes to price increases.

Hopefully you'll have some cash to spare if you pick up one of these, anyway, because if you were budgeting for an RTX 5070 gaming laptop, this is one of the cheapest I can find. It calls to me every deals season, and I feel compelled to write about it yet again. Now it's the cheapest it's ever been? All the better.