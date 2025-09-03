This Kickstarter-backed battery maker claims you can smash a nail through its solid-state USB-C pack and it will still work

SolidSafe vs Traditional Lithium: Hands-On + Test Footage - YouTube Watch On

Battery startup BMX (Better Mobile Xperience) claims that some airlines are now banning standard lithium-ion batteries due to safety concerns. Whether that's true, more on which in a sec', its new solid-state USB-C charging pack does look interesting, especially once you've seen BMX drive a nail through it and have it allegedly keep on working.

BMX's SolidSafe is a solid-state external battery pack that can be used for charging various devices, most obviously smartphones. BMX says it contains no "flammable liquids," just solid-state cells which it claims are "way more stable, [with] greater heat and swelling resistance, and two times the life span over lithium-ion."

SolidSafe is available in two capacities, 5,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh, with the latter optionally available with an added SD card reader. Charging connectivity is via two USB-C ports and a wireless induction ring. You can use both ports and the induction charging at the same time, so three devices can be charged in parallel.

There's also colour display that shows remaining battery percentage and charge input and output status. But the real showbiz stuff is in BMX's YouTube video, which first shows a conventional lithium-ion battery combusting and partially exploding as a nail is driven through it, followed by one of their own SolidSafe packs being similarly nailed and apparently carrying on as if nothing has happened.

If all true, it's impressive, though BMX notably doesn't make any claims regarding ongoing serviceability or safety after smashing a nail through one of its packs. But it does look like a solid-state pack is going to be substantially more reliable and robust than a standard lithium pack. On which note, BMX claims its packs can sustain twice as many charge cycles as a regular lithium-ion pack, too.

This is what happens to a "normal" lithium pack if you stick a nail through it. (Image credit: BMX)

The core claims of BMX regarding standard "wet" lithium-ion batteries are certainly legitimate. Liquid-based lithium batteries are prone to issues like swelling and, in extreme cases, catching on fire. According to Reuters, three reports of overheating batteries on commercial flights are recorded across the world every week. And some authorities, territories and airlines impose various restrictions on carrying and using lithium batteries, though we are unaware of any actual "ban" as per BMX's claims.

Certainly, the prospect of, say, a laptop where the battery is more durable and is less likely to swell or fail is very appealing, that's for sure. The presumed additional battery life would be welcome, too.

Anyway, the basic SolidSafe 5,000mAh pack is currently listed at $49 on the Kickstarter page, the 10k pack is $59 and three 10k packs plus a three-pack charging dock could be yours for $177, among other options. The packs are available worldwide, and BMX says mass production has started and shipping begins in October.

After years of being promised solid-state batteries and nothing actually turning up, it does now look like the technology is finally making it into actual products, albeit there are still a lot more promises than actual phones or cars with solid-state batteries. But, at last, it seems to be happening for solid state.