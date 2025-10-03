So, I just crowned this the best budget gaming laptop and Lenovo goes and cuts the price by $500

Save $490 Lenovo LOQ 15 Gen 10 | RTX 5060 (115 W): was $1,299.99 now $809.99 at Lenovo USA Yup, that's nearly a $500 saving on a machine we were already pretty impressed with in terms of pricing. That makes it an easy recommendation though there are a couple caveats I ought to note here so you get the full picture. Our favorite thing about this machine is the excellent 1080p gaming performance you get, but what you don't get is a good memory/SSD config. At3 16 GB DDR5 it's not bad on the capacity front, but it's single channel. You're also only getting a 512 GB SSD for the money, which is pretty miserly. But at this price, with that performance, I can confidently say it's not an issue. Key specs: Ryzen 7 250 | RTX 5060 (115 W) | 16 GB DDR5-5600 (single channel) | 512 GB SSD | 60 Wh battery

I've just crowned this very machine the best budget gaming laptop you can buy and that was before I realised Lenovo had slashed almost $500 off the list price of its LOQ 15 Gen 10 notebook. That makes this RTX 5060 gaming laptop just $810 direct from Lenovo right now.

That makes it a stellar deal on a machine that really delivers on 1080p gaming performance at a level where every frame per second matters. Compared with pretty much every other RTX 5060 gaming laptop we've tested, the Lenovo LOQ 15 comes out on top.

Partly that's because it's rocking a 115 W TGP, where others are limited, but also because its chassis and cooling allows for the Nvidia RTX Blackwell GPU to run to its maximum potential.

The RTX 5060 inside it delivers consistently higher frequencies than any of the other machines we've put it up against, and that translates into higher performance. And when you throw in the twin boons of DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation this is a budget gaming laptop that can really deliver in terms of gaming frame rates.

Which is a good thing, because it's an incredibly frustrating machine when you start to delve into the memory and SSD configuration. Let's start with the storage as that's more straightforward: 512 GB is miniscule in today's world of 100 GB+ game installs.

It's annoying, and feels rather penny-pinching at this machine's $1,300 sticker price, but is obviously more acceptable at this ~$800 level. It's also easily remedied when 1 TB SSDs are just $50, and there's a spare M.2 slot in the back of this machine.

More egregious is Lenovo's decision to go with a single 16 GB stick of DDR5 memory to fulfill this machine's RAM quota. That's not a bad capacity for a budget gaming laptop at all, that's not my issue. The issue is that going with a single stick means you're halving the memory bandwidth of the entire system and that Ryzen 7 250 (rebranded Ryzen 7 8840U) loves it some bandwidth.

Image credit: Future Image credit: Future

It's frustrating because it's a pure cost thing for the manufacturer not to want to be holding 8 GB sticks just for the bottom end SKUs of its laptops. Instead it keeps only 16 GB sticks, and lets the budget machines starve for memory bandwidth unnecessarily. It will only really affect system and creator performance, with gaming performance obviously doing fine.

Again, it is a relatively simple fix, with the SO-DIMM slots easily accessible for you to drop in a pair of your own RAM modules down the line. Or else suck it up and let Lenovo charge you $65 for upgrading to the 32 GB config which houses two 16 GB sticks.

Still... real annoying. And if it wasn't for the price and performance of this thing I would be seriously grinding my teeth about that cardinal configuration sin.

That is the only blot on the LOQ 15's copy book, however, because the chassis is still beautifully made, the keyboard excellent, and this Gen 10 model comes with a far better 1080p screen than Lenovo packed into the LOQ laptops of the previous generation. So yeah, a good deal for sure.