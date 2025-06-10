One of our favorite RTX 50-series gaming laptops has $100s knocked off the price already, so it's just down to you to pick the GPU

After months of trawling the listings, dragging my fingers through the metaphorical sand of the gaming laptop deal desert, I have finally come up trumps. Our Dave simply adores the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10, a gaming laptop with many advantages and relatively few drawbacks—and I've just found the RTX 5070 Ti-equipped version with a $450 discount at B&H Photo.

As I scrambled to write up a deals post to tell you good folks of my find, I almost missed the fact that it's also available in mobile RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 configurations, each with $100s knocked off the price. Yep, it's a bumper batch of RTX 50-series gaming laptop deals. The holidays have come early, folks.

RTX 5070 Ti

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | RTX 5070 Ti | Core Ultra 9 275 HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD | $2,849 $2,399.99 at B&H Photo (save $450)

My goodness, a well-specced RTX 50-series gaming laptop with a discount, 32 GB of RAM, and a properly sized SSD? It must be my birthday. Anyway, we're massive fans of Lenovo's Legion laptops, and the new models are no exception. This is a properly powerful, good-looking, well-made machine that makes all the right noises, here for a downright reasonable price.

Okay, so at $2,400, this RTX 5070 Ti still isn't what I'd call cheap. But given the specs on offer (and the lack of discounts on RTX 50-series machines so far), I'd say it was a darned good deal nonetheless.

We've had a chance to play with the mobile RTX 5070 Ti since our initial review of the RTX 5080 version of this particular machine, and we can say with confidence that it's an excellent laptop GPU, well-matched to a 1600p screen with the odd dose of DLSS and Frame Gen. Speaking of the RTX 5080 version, though...

RTX 5080

Price watch: NEW DEAL!

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | RTX 5080 | Core Ultra 9 275 HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD | $3,499.99 $3,099.99 at B&H Photo (save $400)

Here comes the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i again, except this time with a full-fat 175 W RTX 5080 on board. Oh, and still with a rather substantial discount. While the RTX 5070 Ti model above is no slouch, it's worth mentioning that we've extensively tested the mobile RTX 5080 at this point, and can confirm it's a very speedy GPU indeed. Plus, 32 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD? Yeah, this is the full package, alright, although it's not exactly cheap, I'll grant you.

Yep, the very same machine, but with a bigger GPU. It's got the same specs otherwise, though, so let's talk about everything else you get for the cash. Like the 24-core (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU paired with 32 GB of DDR5 and a 2 TB SSD.

Yes, 2 TB. I've lost count of the number of high-spec gaming laptops I've pointed out over the years with 1 TB (or even worse, 512 GB) SSDs, but here you've got plenty of speedy storage to play with out of the box.

And I haven't even got to the screen. It's an OLED panel, and a rootin', tootin' speed machine to boot. 240 Hz, 16-inches, glossy coated—it's one of the nicest displays you'll get in a mobile machine right now, included here for a reasonable price in two different, highly-powerful configurations..

So, what don't we like about the latest Legion Pro 7i? Well, it's a bit bulky, although not to the extent that it feels old-fashioned. In fact, with its RGB lit, err, derriere, it's a rather funky-looking machine. That being said, the chassis is prone to fingerprints, and the battery life isn't as lengthy as some of the other contenders from this generation.

Other than that, though? It's a real winner, if you ask me. And, should the RTX 5070 Ti and the RTX 5080 version not entirely wet your whistle, there's always the RTX 5090 model, available for $3,700.

RTX 5090

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | RTX 5090 | Core Ultra 9 275 HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD | $3,999.99 $3,699.99 at B&H Photo (save $300)

And once more, with feeling... yep, it's another excellent Lenovo lappy. This one's got the almighty mobile RTX 5090 inside, although to be honest, it's a GPU we'd normally shy away from recommending due to the small performance gain over the mobile RTX 5080 for the extra expense. Still, you won't find an RTX 5090 gaming laptop with a significant discount anywhere else, so in it goes for good measure.

Yeah, I gave a sharp intake of breath, too. Still, you won't find any other RTX 5090 gaming laptops with a significant discount at this point, so it's there if you want it. For the rest of us? I reckon one of the cheaper models above will do just fine.