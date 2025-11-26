Nvidia RTX 5080 gaming laptops have mostly held their value so far in the Black Friday sales, which is bad news for those of you looking for a bargain. Oh sure, there are some discounts definitely worth checking out on our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page, but most high-end machines are still at eye-watering prices.

And then there's this HP Omen Max 16 machine for $2,000. It's still the sort of figure that makes your teeth clench, but trust me when I say that it's a great price for a 175 W RTX 5080 gaming laptop at the moment, especially as it's had a pretty staggering $1,300 knocked off the MSRP.

We reviewed this particular model earlier this year and found it to be an excellent machine overall, although not without its drawbacks. It's loud when pushed, although that could be said about almost all RTX 5080 gaming laptops. The same with the battery life, which is disappointing. Again, no great surprise for a high-specced mobile machine.

However, it's got a lovely chassis, a very good IPS screen (with a 240 Hz refresh rate, no less) and an excellent keyboard. These might sound like small things, but on a gaming laptop, they're the features you'll be interacting with every time you use it.

A good one needs to display your games beautifully, feel great in your hands, and type with the best of them. This one fulfils all those criteria.

The real issue it's got, however, is the MSI Vector 16 HX AI. I've been able to find the 16 GB RTX 5080 model for $1,900 with much the same hardware—including the 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU—and that presents quite the conundrum.

The Vector is the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming laptop around by far right now, and edges out the Omen Max 16 in our gaming benchmarks overall. However, it's got some drawbacks of its own.

It's a hot and noisy beast, too (although you can reign that in with some power profile adjustments), and it's also got rubbish battery life. It's also got a worse chassis and keyboard than the Omen Max 16, so you can think of that as where some of the savings have been made. Plus, the Vector above only has 16 GB of RAM, whereas the HP has 32 GB. That stuff's expensive right now, haven't you heard?

Then again, faster is faster, even if it's usually not by very much, and the MSI is cheaper. Eesh, it's difficult.

I've got a tendency to lean towards the HP machine, just, as it's a much sleeker device, and one I think you'll be proud to show off to all and sundry. It's got the sort of chassis that'll look just as good in a meeting as it will on your desk at home, and that's worth quite a lot to me. Plus, 32 GB of RAM as standard is much more like it in 2025, even if it's an easy (not cheap) upgrade in the Vector.

Still, a $100 saving is very tempting. Ah, whatever. Whichever of these RTX 5080-touting machines you pick, you'll be getting a very good deal on the sort of hardware that's otherwise hitting $3,000+ prices in most laptops right now, and that should make you feel darn good about yourself. Decisions, decisions.