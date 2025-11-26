Wooting's keyboards are favored by esports pros and casual gamers alike. The company popularised analog switches and still holds the crown for the best Hall effect gaming keyboard, in our opinion. So, we don't tend to see many discounts on its popular products, but it is still playing along this Black Friday with a couple of freebies.

Head over to the Wooting website, and you can grab the Wooting 60HE+ for $155. That's the regular price, but on the next page, you can add the Wooting wrist rest 60 Mini (regular price $30) and the Wooting Travel Case 60% (regular price $29) for free.

I reviewed the original Wooting 60HE and have both the wrist rest and travel case. The case especially is a good addition with the compact keyboard, as it lets you carry it around in a backpack without knocking all the keycaps off or breaking the stems. The wrist rest is a flexible rubber-like number that adds a little extra comfort when it's back on your desk.

(Image credit: Wooting)

The 60HE is a great keyboard. Compact, though lacking some important keys (arrow keys), but using the company's web-based Wootility software, you can enable plenty of shortcuts across multiple layers to make up for it. You can also enable analog inputs here, or popular features like rapid trigger to register your inputs quicker in-game.

Nevertheless, it's still the sort of keyboard to appeal to the most serious gamers—small enough to flex your mouse movements with only what's required for playing games. For office life, or a mix of gaming and typing, you might want to opt for a larger Wooting 80HE.

The + model now available is just a slight tweak on the original model, with support for screw-in stabilizers. That's it. That's the change. Though on the key feel of the original 60HE, it does feel a little wobblier than some keyboards on the market. It's not too much of a mark against it, but we've used nicer-feeling keyboards.

(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps the reason for this deal we're seeing on the Wooting 60HE+, Wooting is launching a new version: the Wooting 60HE v2. This feels like a genuine improvement on the 60HE—I used it briefly at Computex this year—with a much more solid aluminium base, stable keys and the option for a split spacebar. Though this keyboard isn't yet out and costs a mighty $240. So it's not quite a direct replacement for the standard 60HE in terms of price.

But the standard 60HE+ is a good get for competitive gaming or just someone looking to save space. The carry case might make it a handy addition to a portable handheld gaming PC set-up, too.

If you prefer something else, or something cheaper, we have found plenty more gaming keyboard deals this Black Friday.