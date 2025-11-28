Save $44 NuPhy Air60 HE: was $139.99 now $95.99 at Amazon Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, this incredibly customizable compact keyboard is one of the most recent gaming keyboards to actually surprise us with a worlds first. Combining low-profile and Hall effect switches it's spearheading something special, and right now it's super cheap. Key specs: 60% | Gateron Hall effect Low-Profile Magnetic Jade Switch | 8K polling Price check: Newegg $252.99

I'm just gonna come out and say it. I love a low profile keyboard. I've said as much in a feature from a couple of years back, that details my intimate relationship with low profile keyboards. From those featured on gargantuan gaming laptops like the Gigabyte Aorus 17X, to the pure Cherry heaven of the Corsair K100 Air full-size masterpiece from, I'm convinced they are the pinnacle of humankind's technological endeavors.

And when our favorite low profile keyboard is 31% off for Black Friday, it's very hard for me not to whip my wallet out.

Right now the highly innovative NuPhy Air60 HE is just $96, reduced from the usual $140 price tag. That's a saving of $44 on something that's offering something altogether new, while also covering plenty of bases for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

If you're unconvinced, we noted in our review that this keyboard brought us a genuine world's first in a technical landscape of such rapid advancement it's impossible to keep up. As a low profile keyboard with Hall effect switches, it's certainly a trailblazer.

For the uninitiated, Hall effect switches are contact-free mechanisms that utilize magnets to avoid friction, while still being able to measure the pressure from your fingertips. This makes them highly customizable as, similarly to optical switches (which Razer argues are better), they can be super easily configured to your liking.

From rapid trigger capability, which is where you can re-press a key as soon as you start letting up from the last key press, to analog input with custom actuation points that you can switch around in the software. The Air60 HE even includes a Mod Tap mode that allows you to assign functions to a key based on how it's pressed, with up to four functions per key.

Combine all this with low profile goodness, and you've got some of the swiftest strafing known to gamerkind at your fingertips and more customization than you could shake a joystick at.