The world's first low profile keyboard with Hall Effect switches just got a deep discount for Black Friday
I can't comprehend this level of magnetic magic, it's just so customizable.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, this incredibly customizable compact keyboard is one of the most recent gaming keyboards to actually surprise us with a worlds first. Combining low-profile and Hall effect switches it's spearheading something special, and right now it's super cheap.
Key specs: 60% | Gateron Hall effect Low-Profile Magnetic Jade Switch | 8K polling
Price check: Newegg $252.99
I'm just gonna come out and say it. I love a low profile keyboard. I've said as much in a feature from a couple of years back, that details my intimate relationship with low profile keyboards. From those featured on gargantuan gaming laptops like the Gigabyte Aorus 17X, to the pure Cherry heaven of the Corsair K100 Air full-size masterpiece from, I'm convinced they are the pinnacle of humankind's technological endeavors.
And when our favorite low profile keyboard is 31% off for Black Friday, it's very hard for me not to whip my wallet out.
Right now the highly innovative NuPhy Air60 HE is just $96, reduced from the usual $140 price tag. That's a saving of $44 on something that's offering something altogether new, while also covering plenty of bases for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.
- We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here
If you're unconvinced, we noted in our review that this keyboard brought us a genuine world's first in a technical landscape of such rapid advancement it's impossible to keep up. As a low profile keyboard with Hall effect switches, it's certainly a trailblazer.
For the uninitiated, Hall effect switches are contact-free mechanisms that utilize magnets to avoid friction, while still being able to measure the pressure from your fingertips. This makes them highly customizable as, similarly to optical switches (which Razer argues are better), they can be super easily configured to your liking.
From rapid trigger capability, which is where you can re-press a key as soon as you start letting up from the last key press, to analog input with custom actuation points that you can switch around in the software. The Air60 HE even includes a Mod Tap mode that allows you to assign functions to a key based on how it's pressed, with up to four functions per key.
Combine all this with low profile goodness, and you've got some of the swiftest strafing known to gamerkind at your fingertips and more customization than you could shake a joystick at.
👉Check out all of Amazon's gaming keyboard deals here👈
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68
3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108
4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE
5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE
6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount
7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max
8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE
9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB
10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Having been obsessed with game mechanics, computers and graphics for three decades, Katie took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni and has been writing about digital games, tabletop games and gaming technology for over five years since. She can be found facilitating board game design workshops and optimising everything in her path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.