When we talk about mechanical keyboard switches, everything refers back to Cherry. Even if you're using a different brand's switches, often you'll end up explaining them in terms of Cherry's naming scheme; "These feel like low profile reds" or similar is often pretty common jargon when describing how a board might feel. This is all about to receive a refresh as Cherry debuts its new switches, complete with some new naming schemes at this year's Computex.

Now when you're looking at Cherry's keyboards there's three distinct sets you want to keep your eyes out for. First up, you have the MK Series which feature magnetic switches for that slick feel and price action. These are touted as being super precise for gamers, giving us a different option over the standard mechanical switch that has a frictionless feel.

Then there's the new IK series, for those who prefer the contactless feel of inductive switches with electromagnetic sensors. Cherry has booked these as the most energy efficient switch of its kind using 50% less power than regular magnetic switches and 5% less than hall effect. Thanks to that contactless nature, these shouldn't ever really wear out and that power consumption makes them a great partner for a wireless keyboard travel setup.

Last but never least, there's the familiar MX. These are the mechanical switches Cherry is known for that feature in recent boards like the MX 8.2 TKL Xaga, which is quite the fancy board, indeed. The MX range is still getting a shake up though, with Cherry introducing a few new switches under the banner – The MX Honey, Blossom, and Falcon.

Honeys are set to be the quiet kid in the new MX lineup featuring Cherry's first tactile MX switch that's also silent. Despite the silent nature these are said to still give a great tactile feel so this is a great choice for office goers, streamers, or just people who like quiet keyboards that still feel satisfying to use. It's me, I'm people.

The MX Blossom is set to be the ultra light feel switch. There's some nice evocative imagery there of cherry blossom petals floating down, so I'm guessing that's the feel Cherry is going for here. These are going to be ultra light, easy to press, and quick to respond, so are probably aiming to be the preference for typists, and gamers who like a softer touch.

Meanwhile the Falcon is the community-inspired switch, a bit like that beautiful northern lights set. This one is for gamers and keyboard users of all stripes who really want to know when that key has been pressed. I'm guessing rather like how a fish knows it's done for when a peregrine swoops in. These are snappy and crisp, these are bound to be a clacky retro switch. This is the keyboard you bring into the office when you just don't like your coworkers.

All these switches are set to come out in June this year. If we don't get our hot little fingers on these bad bois at Computex, we'll be sure to let you know how they feel as soon as we do.