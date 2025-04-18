Cherry's new MX Northern Light is its 'most refined linear switch to date' and a 'love letter to the keyboard community'

If you want to hear PC gamers get really particular, ask them about what switches they prefer in their keyboards. Some will go all in on clacky actuation punchers while others may prefer a lighter, softer approach. Those little pieces of engineering that sit between our fingers and the gaming world can make all the difference in dictating how we experience our fictional on screen universes. One of the best in the business of switches is about to give us a whole new option to try out, with Cherry's new special edition MX Northern Light.

Cherry has been responsible for making many a gamer's favourite key switch since way back when mechanical keyboards were mere mythic beasts, owned by only the most serious and cashed up of the PC gaming cohort. The brand is so steadfast that its switches act as a reference point when referring to all others. These new MX Northern Light Switches are said to be a "love letter" from Cherry to the keyboard community, so my fingers are practically itching to try them.

"This is our most refined linear switch to date, and it’s made for the people who helped inspire it," says Joakim Jansson, head of product management at Cherry in the company's press release. "MX Northern Light reflects what happens when Cherry listens closely to its community and pushes the limits of precision engineering."

From the description, these switches are set to be a real smooth ride. It's using the company's latest MX2 technology, which I will say, so far for me, has been hit and miss. The linear reds in the Cherry Xtrfy K4V2 TKL felt wobbly and insecure while the MX2A browns in the Cherry MX 8.2 TKL Wireless XAGA were really lovely. The XAGA was by far the fancier and much more expensive of the two keyboards though, featuring really comfortable full PBT caps.

The good news is those caps are set to make a comeback for the MX Northern Light. To celebrate the special edition Cherry is also releasing a fancy Xtrify K5V2 + GP6 Northern Light keyboard which looks stunning. It's riffing off the light blue tones of the Northern Light switch and of course the namesake to create a beautiful aurora themed board.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Cherry) Shots of Cherry's limited Northern Lights keyboard (Image credit: Cherry) (Image credit: Cherry) (Image credit: Cherry) (Image credit: Cherry) (Image credit: Cherry) (Image credit: Cherry) (Image credit: Cherry)

There's even a desk mat to match, so you can have the aurora borealis at this time of year. At this time of day? In this part of the country? Localized entirely within your study? Yes, and for the record I'd let everyone see it.

Regardless of your willingness to share, you can grab a pack of 36 MX Northern Light switches from Cherry's website right now for $30 USD. The keyboard and matt combination is currently only available for preorder and will set you back $159 for the set.