For the boujee among us, we've just crowned this the best luxury gaming desk (though I'd be picking the budget choice)

A good desk can do anything. Well, not everything, but it can hold up a PC, a monitor or two, and give you somewhere to pop your peripherals. In the case of the Grovemade desk, it does all that, while adding a stylish drawer with built-in cable management, and looks effortlessly gorgeous to boot.

That's why we have crowned it the best luxury gaming desk right now. Going for $2,500 to $3,200 (depending on whether you want solid timber or plywood), it's a desk that sports a price tag bigger than a beefy RTX 5080 PC's, so you may be wondering why we like it so much.

Well, let's start with the look. The Walnut model we got our fingers (and gaming PC) on is absolutely gorgeous. Our Jacob said they didn't just feel in awe when they first saw it, but got that feeling for months—it's just that nice.

As well as this, the motor that swaps it from standing to seated is super smooth and can be fixed on the side in full view or under the drawer, tucked away.

Oh yeah, did I mention the drawer? It smoothly slides out from the wooden frame and gets larger the further you get in, which means it feels almost hidden at the front of the desk. It's also well segmented to fit in all kinds of devices, and comes with holes at the back for smart cable management.

The back of the table houses a six-outlet surge protector, which should be enough to power up your gaming rig, too. The only problem we have with its cable management is that the holes aren't super big, so don't expect to get chunky wires through there.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

You'd also struggle to get an 18-inch laptop in the drawer, in case you want to set it up like a USB hub to feed out to a monitor on the desk. Luckily, the desk itself is super sturdy, and you will have no problem throwing a PC and a couple of monitors on it.

For the price this little beauty goes for, it has a lot to live up to, but it's hard to argue it doesn't justify its cost (should you have that kind of money for a gaming desk).

If the Grovemade is a bit too rich for your blood (same), well, our pick for the best gaming desk may be more up your alley. The Secretlab Magnus Pro XL isn't exactly cheap at $950, but it's a bit of a beast, being super sturdy with tidy cable management, a clean aesthetic, and a whole host of great accessories.

The best budget gaming desk right now is the Ikea Utespelare, with the Swedish company punching far above its weight. You can read our full picks for the best gaming desk below.

The quick list