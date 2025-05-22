There's a new Warhammer 40,000 version of our favorite Secretlab desk on the way but please don't paint your minis on it

If you've ever thought "my desk is missing the map of the Imperium of Man" or "I need to see Holy Terra and Mars every morning", Secretlab's new Warhammer 40,000 desk may be the solution to your problems. Well, one of your problems.

Announced today is a Warhammer 40,000 version of Secretlab's popular Magnus Pro standing desk. We consider the XL variant to be the best gaming desk right now, and the only difference between XL and standard, as you may be able to guess, is its size.

The top of the desk has a desk mat with the map of the Imperium of Man, complete with regal insignias. It looks a little worn in a rather cool way, and the mapping of certain planets and structures feels messy in a bloodsplat kind of way.

That desk mat is bundled into the Warhammer 40,000 edition of the desk, which also means you can buy it separately, should you already have your own Magnus desk.

The Magnus Pro special edition desk mats start at $129, so it seems likely that buying the Warhammer desk mat by itself will cost you that much.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

The press release sent to PC Gamer technically says you can paint miniatures on it, but if you're anything like me, you should probably avoid that. I know I wouldn't want splatters of paint, blood, and tears all over my fancy new desk. Yeah, painting miniatures is a big event for me.

Our Jacob uses the Magnus and suggests you best avoid getting dollops of thermal paste on your desk mat, too. Not that he's done that. Nope.

In May last year, Secretlab announced the 40,000 variant of its Titan Evo chair, complete with a purity seal, and on the one year anniversary of its announcement, this desk is there to match it.

As well as this new desk mat, plus the Warhammer 40,000 bundle, you can pick a Warhammer 40K-themed cable management set, which is a grouping of anchors, sheaths, and fastening straps to pull in cables and wrap them around parts of the desk.

If you have a PC, a console, and a few monitors, there's a good chance you will want some sort of solution to better manage your wires. It just so happens the new cable management bundle comes plastered with skulls, logos, and oh so much blood.

We don't yet have a firm price on the new Warhammer 40,000 Magnus Pro. However, buying a Magnus Pro outright with a themed desk mat and cable management bundle right now will cost $947, so we anticipate the launch of the desk will come in at a similar price.

I don't know if I'd like to get paint on my new desk if I'd spent that much money, but it also sort of adds to that bloody aesthetic. More blood for the blood god, I suppose.