As a standing desk connoisseur, I'm happy to crown our new best budget and compact motorized gaming desks

Ah, the standing desk. For some, a part of a resolution. For others, a way of life. For me, just a way of fighting the post-lunch slouch. If you've been debating getting a motorized desk for yourself, today saw two big shakeups in our best gaming desk roundup.

First, the Flexispot E1, a long-reigning budget desk pick, has been dethroned by the Autonomous Smart Desk 5. In his review, our Jacob found this all white desk to be not only very affordable but super easy to build, and clean thanks to built-in cable management. At 48 by 24 inches, it's not the largest desk, but it's certainly not small, and the single motor packs a surprising punch, holding the table up. With a weight limit of just shy of 80 kg, we wouldn't advise cramming multiple rigs and a monitor on it, though you'd struggle to find the space anyway.

The Smart Desk 5 is, most importantly, very affordable and offers a strong build quality while it's at it. It managed to beat out the Flexispot E1, which is a bit more expensive at MSRP and doesn't look quite as nice, though it does have a slighter higher weight limit.

We found our model took a bit of damage in shipping, which can be attributed to poor packaging, but we've built multiple PCs on top of this desk and it has yet to receive a scratch. It's a super solid build, even if the packaging could do with an upgrade.

That's not the only shakeup to the best gaming desk list this week, in our approximation. We have now also added in the Corsair Platform:4 as the best compact choice. Both this and its older, bigger brother, the Corsair Platform:6, are quite expensive for a gaming desk. However, since monitoring it, we have found the Platform:4 to regularly shave a few hundred dollars off that asking price. In fact, as of the time of writing, it is $350 off. Unfortunately, it's only the Birch and Light Pine Stain model that's currently on sale. Fortunately, that's our favorite one.

This desk is not only compact at 47 x 30 inches, making it perfect for a small space, but it's also super sturdy, and even comes with a new monitor arm on the back of the desk. Given there's limited counterspace, being able to mount a monitor leaves more room for a keyboard, mouse, and even a rig.

Despite these changes, one thing simply cannot be moved: The Secretlab Magnus Pro XL. It not only remains unmoved because it's an excellent and rather huge but also because it's nearly unshakable. Over $900 is a whole lot of cash to throw down on a gaming desk, but you can't say you don't get a whole lot of desk in return. You can see our full picks for the best gaming desks below.

