Celebrate Warhammer Day with $70 off the Secretlab Titan Evo sporting Ultramarines colors

There's definitely an alternate timeline where I could've gotten really into wargaming—painting miniatures, strategising in my daydreams, and reading a heap of tie-in novels that vary wildly in quality. Alas, we do not live in that universe where I found the world of Warhammer 40,000—instead, we live in the timeline where I found Miku Hatsune instead. As I barely have space for my army of Miku, let alone many miniatures of Space Marines, I'm okay with how that particular cosmic dice roll shook out.

Still, every time I brush up against Game Workshop's intricate mythos, there's a part of my nerdy brain that goes 'oo yeah, tell me more about the grim darkness of the future.' I can't say brushing buns upon the Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines colourway of the Secretlab Titan Evo will give anyone not already in deep the same reaction. However, it's offering a special discount for Warhammer Day this weekend, giving you $70 off the best gaming chair in Ultramarine blue. I'd say that's worth at least a second look for 40K fans.

Though if that's still too rich for your blood, you could always treat yourself to a Warhammer Day JoyToy; there are a bunch of discounts on the little Space Marine guys over at Amazon this weekend, too.

Featuring Secret Lab's super soft, super durable Neo Hybrid Leatherette covering, it may not be as impervious as power armour, but I reckon it's a darn sight more comfortable. It could well be the perfect perch for painting yet more miniatures.

Now, you may already be aware of how picky I am about colourways and, on its own, the blue and gold here does very little for me. However, even I can see how the styling of this gaming chair is a fairly faithful take on the Ultramarines' power armour.

But even without the deeply nerdy Warhammer 40,000 stylings, we already rate the Secretlab Titan Evo as the overall best gaming chair. Both comfortable and supportive, the Secret Titan Evo is built to keep you in an ideal sitting posture whether you're gaming, wargaming, or simply trawling the internet for yet more Miku Hatsune figurines.

Jacob wrote in his Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair review, "A big part of that is the adjustable lumbar support, and it's a pretty neat system in the Titan Evo. It works by extending and retracting an internal support both in and out and up and down, through the use of the two dials on the side. So not only are you not relying on an awkward pillow to prop up your back, you can actually tweak the Titan Evo's lumbar support while you're still sat on it. This makes it exceptionally easy to get just right."

Jacob also praised the magnetically attached head cushion, pleased to do away with fiddly adjustable straps. It's just the icing on the cake of smart design choices—and well worth $594 in black let alone the bright blue and gold Warhammer 40,000 colourway currently on offer.