GameSir G7 Pro: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy Our current pick for the best PC controller right now, the GameSir G7 Pro, is only slightly pricier than a standard Xbox controller but feels and looks nearly identical, and comes with TMR sticks, tactile switches, and a charging dock to keep it topped up and looking pretty on a shelf. This is the lowest we've seen this controller at, and it was already reasonably priced at MSRP. Key specs: TMR joysticks | 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Wired | Asymmetric | 272 g

It's not every day the best of the best can be enjoyed at a cut price—but then again, not every day is Black Friday. For the moment, I'll set aside my grumblings about how it just feels like the week-long sales events go on forever, and instead tell you about a cracking deal on the best PC controller.

GameSir has the unusual honour of making multiple appearances at the top of our best PC controllers guide. While I personally still rate the GameSir Nova Lite as a great budget controller for everyday use, I'm actually here to talk about the tippy top of the pyramid; the GameSir G7 Pro isn't just our pick for the best PC controller overall, it's also now only $60 from Best Buy.

Amazingly, at that discounted price, you're getting asymmetric TMR sticks, and so can effectively banish the spectre of stick drift from your mind. TMR is even more precise and possesses smaller dead zones than Hall effect, the other magnetic tech, also capable of warding off stick drift.

This gamepad still enjoys Hall effect in its trigger buttons, alongside some lovely clicky microswitches on its face buttons. As Shaun notes in his GameSir G7 Pro Tri-Mode review, that tactility may not be to everyone's tastes, but it was definitely something he appreciated. He argues, "The clickiness seems to annoy some people, but as a regular player of precision-oriented platformers, it's one of the things I loved about the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, for example."

So, drawbacks—what are they? Well, for one thing, the GameSir G7 Pro doesn't have the beefiest battery life, offering about ten hours (though, interesting to note, Shaun writes he "charged it once during a fortnight of using it").

You'll also need to wade into the GameSir's Nexus software to switch the G7 Pro from the default 500 Hz mode it comes in fresh out of the box, to its twice-as-responsive 1000 Hz mode. Furthermore, you'll also need to noodle around in Nexus if you want to use this controller's gyroscope functionality.

Yes, this bad boy boasts gyro-functionality, which is definitely not the most common sight on a TMR or Hall effect pad. You can only use it in PC games and not on Xbox, mind. However, if your one true gaming love is PC, then that's hardly even a minus point against it. Anyway, the bottom line is you're getting a handful of solid features for maybe a big fistful of dollars—that's worth the commitment.