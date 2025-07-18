I've just crowned these Beyerdynamic headphones as the best audiophile closed-back cans, although it's a shame about the lack of microphone
Where's your head (and mic) at?
When I was a young warthog, trying and failing to touch type with my wee hoofs at the family computer, I had a choice of two audio output devices—some relatively decent speakers or a headset that wouldn't look out of place in a call centre. As a teen growing up during the advent of both YouTube and MySpace, I opted for the headset that would make an audiophile weep every time. It was simply all I had. Thankfully, we've come a long way since then.
These days, those serious about sound and gaming are spoilt for choice. If you're not into RGB lighting, the best audiophile headphones for gaming won't demand that you compromise. For example, my new reigning champion of the best closed-back headphones category, the Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKII, presents a clean black silhouette alongside brilliant sound that picks out all of the little details of a game's soundscape with startling clarity and accuracy.
The Pro MKII is great for gaming and great for music listening—though without a microphone arm, it is less well suited to party chat. Mind you, for those who simply have no desire to venture into the realm of voice chat with strangers (which is fair, to be honest), that might actually sound appealing.
For those who'd rather not add a whole other sound input device to their setup, there are plenty of audiophile headphones that come with a microphone arm. For example, the Audeze Maxwell ranks as our top pick for the best wireless headphones, so you're not tethered to your desk like you are with the aforementioned Beyerdynamic headset. But on top of that, the Audeze Maxwell boasts a detachable mic that records your voice clearly to boot.
Now, I don't know about you but my poorly co-ordinated trotters tend to mean I drop and lose things a lot. Hence why I don't mind a non-detachable microphone arm quite as much as the next tusked piggy (or in the Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKII's case, no microphone at all).
Thankfully, our pick for the best audiophile headphones overall is the Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro, which comes with a non-detachable mic that even I can't lose. For those doing a double take, yes, Beyerdynamic heavily dominates this category not only for their stunning audio quality but also, with their great big, plushly velour ear cups, they often offer a wonderfully immersive listening experience. The closed-back design of the Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKII is especially good at keeping ambient distraction out while you game.
Gosh, if my younger ungulate self had donned even one of these audiophile headphones, I've no doubt it would've blown her tiny mind. But there's much more than just the above offering a crisp earful. Do join me down by the watering hole, and soak up every tiny ripple that the world of audiophile headphones for gaming has to offer below.
The quick list
1. Best overall: HyperX Cloud Alpha
2. Best budget: Corsair HS55 Stereo
3. Best wireless: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
4. Best mid-range wireless: Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3
5. Best audiophile: Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro
6. Best wireless audiophile: Audeze Maxwell
7. Best for streaming: Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet
8. Best noise-cancelling: AceZone A-Spire
9. Best earbuds: Steelseries Arctis GameBuds
Best headphones for gaming
Best audiophile
Best overall
With incredible audio performance and supreme comfort, the Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro represents just about the best audiophile gaming experience you can buy right now, all wrapped up in a handsome frame. Those drivers are a classic in studios the world over, and perfect for your games too.
Best budget
Brilliant audio quality and excellent depth combined with a high-performing and easy-to-use microphone means this Drop/Sennheiser collaboration is a great pick for the audiophile on a budget. It's lightweight, comfortable, and a great affordable choice.
Best mid-range
Highly detailed drivers, spotless audio quality, and a massively wide soundstage. Need we say anymore? Well, it's well built, comfy, and comes from one of the most recognizable brands in high-quality audio. That'll do.
Best wireless
Audiophile headphones and wireless are not traditionally good bedfellows. The Audeze Maxwell is here to buck that trend, however, with its staggeringly good planar magnetic drivers. It might be big and heavy, but its audio chops are exceptional.
Best closed-back
Sometimes you just need to keep the sound out, whether it's for LAN parties or just at home. These not only do that but also deliver startlingly detailed audio, making them great for both gaming as well as audiophile listening.
Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.
