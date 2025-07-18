I've just crowned these Beyerdynamic headphones as the best audiophile closed-back cans, although it's a shame about the lack of microphone

When I was a young warthog, trying and failing to touch type with my wee hoofs at the family computer, I had a choice of two audio output devices—some relatively decent speakers or a headset that wouldn't look out of place in a call centre. As a teen growing up during the advent of both YouTube and MySpace, I opted for the headset that would make an audiophile weep every time. It was simply all I had. Thankfully, we've come a long way since then.

These days, those serious about sound and gaming are spoilt for choice. If you're not into RGB lighting, the best audiophile headphones for gaming won't demand that you compromise. For example, my new reigning champion of the best closed-back headphones category, the Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKII, presents a clean black silhouette alongside brilliant sound that picks out all of the little details of a game's soundscape with startling clarity and accuracy.

The Pro MKII is great for gaming and great for music listening—though without a microphone arm, it is less well suited to party chat. Mind you, for those who simply have no desire to venture into the realm of voice chat with strangers (which is fair, to be honest), that might actually sound appealing.

For those who'd rather not add a whole other sound input device to their setup, there are plenty of audiophile headphones that come with a microphone arm. For example, the Audeze Maxwell ranks as our top pick for the best wireless headphones, so you're not tethered to your desk like you are with the aforementioned Beyerdynamic headset. But on top of that, the Audeze Maxwell boasts a detachable mic that records your voice clearly to boot.

Now, I don't know about you but my poorly co-ordinated trotters tend to mean I drop and lose things a lot. Hence why I don't mind a non-detachable microphone arm quite as much as the next tusked piggy (or in the Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKII's case, no microphone at all).

Thankfully, our pick for the best audiophile headphones overall is the Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro, which comes with a non-detachable mic that even I can't lose. For those doing a double take, yes, Beyerdynamic heavily dominates this category not only for their stunning audio quality but also, with their great big, plushly velour ear cups, they often offer a wonderfully immersive listening experience. The closed-back design of the Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKII is especially good at keeping ambient distraction out while you game.

Gosh, if my younger ungulate self had donned even one of these audiophile headphones, I've no doubt it would've blown her tiny mind. But there's much more than just the above offering a crisp earful. Do join me down by the watering hole, and soak up every tiny ripple that the world of audiophile headphones for gaming has to offer below.

The quick list