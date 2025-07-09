I use both of these earbud sets daily for different things, and now Prime Day discounts have them within spitting distance of each other I don't know which I'd pick

Yes, I use not one but both of these earphones pretty much daily (lucky me, I know). I reviewed both (1, 2) earlier this year, and while I found the EarFun Air Pro 4—now $56 at Amazon—to be much better for gaming, I still have a soft spot for the Nothing Ear (a)—now $69 at Amazon.

At full price the Nothing Ear (a) isn't the best pick for a gamer, but for this discounted price there's a good argument to be made for it. However, that's only provided you'll also be using your earphones for listening to music or movies and don't intend to use them for competitive gaming.

If you're looking to use your earbuds primarily for gaming, though, I still reckon the EarFuns are a better bet—we call them the best mid-range wireless gaming earbuds for good reason. And now they're at their lowest ever price, it's an easy decision if that's your use case.

Quick list

Gaming earbud Prime Day deals

EarFun Air Pro 4 | Bluetooth 5.4 | 52-hour battery life (11 from earbuds, 41 in case) | 20 Hz - 22 kHz frequency response | $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon (save $24)

If you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds with some premium specs, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are much better than its name might suggest. They sound great and have excellent battery life, though the lack of a 2.4 GHz mode is a slight disappointment. Bluetooth with Game Mode is good enough, though.

The EarFun Air Pro 4's are my go-to for FPS gaming on handheld or for taking calls. The mic is decent (not great, but okay) and there's a good low-latency Bluetooth mode on them. There's no 2.4 GHz connectivity, sadly, but I've found the low-latency mode to be just fine, and FPS gaming is where that really matters for me, because there's nothing worse than firing your gun and hearing the pop a second later.

Apart from that, they have a great sound profile, provided you're willing to fiddle with the EQ in the phone app for a while to get the sound you prefer. It's not the fullest and widest sound, but the best word I can use to describe it is "lively." There's good separation and crispness, and some decent bass response too.

Apart from that, it has all the other bits and bobs you might want from earphones: Great ANC and transparency modes, plenty of battery life, and even wireless case charging with LEDs on the front to show you how much juice you have left. For the price, they're a very solid all-round pick.

Nothing Ear (a) | Bluetooth 5.4 | 42.5-hour battery life (9.5 from earbuds) | 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response | $109 $69 at Amazon (save $40)

These earbuds might not be ideal just for gaming (they don't have a low-latency mode), but for listening to music and more casual gaming they're great. They have a great sound profile, sit comfortably, and look pretty snazzy, too.

So, if the EarFuns are so great, why do I also use the Nothing Ear (a)? I use these primarily to listen to music or play less shooty games, because despite how nice and lively the EarFuns sound, there's just a bit more depth and and wider sound stage to the Nothings. For both gaming and music, this means a little more immersiveness.

The downsides are primarily no low-latency mode and an awful mic. The lag in particular makes this set unsuitable for FPS gaming, but it's not too bad for running around in an RPG or similar games. And as for the mic, well, that depends on how much you value your friends' ears and irritation meter.

If you listen to music a lot on your travels and occasionally do some casual gaming that doesn't require low audio latency, the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds might be a good shout. They also look rather lovely, too, whether in yellow, white, or black.