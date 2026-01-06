Are you interested in a 'first of its kind' set of AI glasses with 'a private in-lens display and on-wrist control'? Well, you'd better get in line, buddy, as Meta has seemingly not been able to keep up with demand.

As reported in its CES 2026 blog (via TechCrunch), Meta's Ray-Ban Display, a "product with extremely limited inventory", has seen "an overwhelming amount of interest", meaning that the wishlist for the product continues to extend into 2026. As a result, the rollout of the glasses to the UK, France, Italy, and Canada will no longer happen in early 2026 as scheduled.

Meta reports "unprecedented demand", plus the aforementioned limited inventory, is responsible, and the focus from here is simply to fulfil current orders in the US, before re-evaluating international stock. The Ray-Bans Display is a pair of smart glasses with built-in Meta AI functionality that pairs up to an included wrist band that gives users access to hand gestures.

As part of its most recent announcement, Meta shared some of what the Display has coming up in the future. Meta is introducing a teleprompter mode, which embeds a script into the display as you talk, and it is rolling out EMG handwriting, which allows you to type messages by writing with your finger on any surface.

Theoretically, this means being able to reply quickly to a message without taking out your phone.

(Image credit: Meta)

The glasses can currently display information like texts, images you've prompted it for, or even live captions and translations. You can use voice commands to control it, but if you don't fancy talking to yourself in public, that's what the band is for. As pointed out by Meta, the Display was included in the 'Wearable Technology' section of Time's best inventions of 2025, saying it "feels a world away from where the technology was just a few years ago."

However, this doesn't mean the glasses aren't without problems, as they had a pretty catastrophic live demo from none other than Mark Zuckerberg just before their launch.

When in stock, the Meta Ray-Bans Display sell for a starting cost of $799, but we don't know what the initial stock of the product looked like. Meta says it has very limited inventory, so we don't actually know how successful a product it is just yet. However, selling out so quickly is certainly not a bad sign for Meta and its AI machinations.

Of course, AI glasses still come with their own sticking points, like the look and feel of them, plus their reliance on Meta AI and the need to have the Meta AI mobile app on your phone.

This is before mentioning privacy concerns that come with having little cameras attached to your face at all points, but alas, I fear that ship has sailed, if the prevalence of prank content and IRL streaming is anything to go off.