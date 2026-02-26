The Drop store, purveyor of reasonably priced hardware collaborations and funky keycaps, will be closing down at the end of March. You'll still be able to review your order history via the Drop site after the end of March, but it will be parent company Corsair taking on the retail reins.

According to a recent blog post, "Drop will no longer operate as a standalone ecommerce store as of March 31st." Existing preorders and warranties will still be honored by Corsair, though "Drop Rewards remaining after [March 25] will no longer be redeemable."

So, if you had your eye on that adorable Kuriboh keycap, or perhaps this keyboard boasting Neon Genesis Evangelion flair, or simply quite fancied having the Eye of Sauron staring up at you as you work, you've got until 11:59 PM PT on March 25 to get your orders in.

Not all of Drop's wares will disappear for good; Corsair marketing manager Andrew Williams told The Verge that a number of Drop's products will instead become available to either purchase from Corsair directly, or Amazon and Best Buy. Collaborations like this Lord of the Rings keyboard Andy enthused about last year, though, will likely not be returning.

Similarly, collaborations involving other hardware companies—such as Drop's Sennheiser and Koss headphone collaborations—also probably won't resurface (it makes sense that Corsair wouldn't want to compete with its own gaming headset offerings). Though no specific products have been confirmed either way, Williams did offer, "The main ones that are selling well and do well, we’re going to continue on Corsair.”

(Image credit: Drop)

Corsair purchased Drop back in 2023, and appears to be shutting down the mechanical keyboard focused outfit not even three years later. Drop's staff were integrated into Corsair back then and, at the very least, Williams claims that no lay-offs have resulted from the shop's shuttering.

That no one has lost their jobs is an unusual silver lining that I will happily take. That's especially because last year we saw Microsoft lay off 9,000 employees, and Intel let go of 4,000 people. It's just some of the latest developments in a multi-year trend that sees big tech hacking away at jobs to the tune of thousands; for instance, back in 2023, Google cut an eye-watering 12,000 jobs and the industry hasn't fully slowed down since.

Last year was obviously bad, but 2026 has not at all let up on the games side of things. Besides Ubisoft's announcement of a return-to-office order and the assurance last month that studio closures are coming, we've more recently seen the surprise shuttering of XCOM designer Jake Solomon's Midsummer studio.

Additionally this month, Highguard developer Wildlight Entertainment has apparently laid off much of its staff, and most recently, Skate studio Full Circle has also let go of staff. A GDC survey found that one third of US games industry workers have been laid off in the last two years, so here's perhaps naively hoping for a little industry stability sooner rather than later.