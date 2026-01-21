Don't call it a layoff: Ubisoft issues a full return-to-office order for all employees as it confirms more studio closures are coming

News
By published

I can't help wondering if maybe there's a connection.

Yves Guillemot, CEO and co-founder of Ubisoft, speaks at the Ubisoft Forward livestream event in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 2023. The event features a look at upcoming Ubisoft games. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stuffed away in a corner of Ubisoft's latest high-speed skid off a cliff is a note for employees: "To support the effective implementation and operation of this new model, the Group also intends to return to five days per week on site for all teams." Employees who have been working remotely in any capacity, in other words, will no longer have that option: It's back to conventional office time for everyone.

"This evolution is intended to strengthen collaboration, including constant knowledge sharing, and the collective dynamic across teams," Ubisoft said, explaining the decision. "In-person collaboration is a key enabler of collective efficiency, creativity and success in a persistently more selective AAA market." In lieu of regular remote work, employees will be given "an annual allowance of working-from-home days."

It seems like a small thing amidst yet another Ubisoft catastrophe, but the reaction to the announcement is strongly negative, and rightly so. Remote work, by and large, works, and after years of doing so effectively and adjusting their lives accordingly, being ordered back to the office on a full-time basis is incredibly disruptive for employees suddenly find themselves faced with a need to find childcare, pay commuting costs, and absorb other related expenses, all with no compensating increase in pay—which is to say nothing of the massive and often unnecessary pain in the ass it is.

Ubisoft has done it too. In September 2024 the Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (SJTV) union called for a strike when Ubisoft told workers that they'd have to come into the office at least three days a week.

The RTO mandate (and everything else) has sparked renewed ire from unions. Carmel Smyth, president of CWA Canada—the union representing the recently closed Ubisoft Halifax studio—said it is waiting for proof that the Halifax shutdown "was not to keep out the union," and added pointedly, "as much as the company cries poor, it did just buy a studio from Amazon in Montreal a month ago."

UBISOFT - Call for strike Following the disastrous announcements made by Mr. Yves Guillemot (cost-cutting plan, projects scrapped, end of remote working, etc.), the Solidaires Informatique union is calling for a strike on Thursday, January 22, in the morning.

— @solinfonat.bsky.social (@solinfonat.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T23:31:07.219Z

Of course, I can't say that this is an intentional effort to shed hundreds of workers. But I can say that Ubisoft is eager—maybe even desperate—to do so, and as much as it tries to mask the maneuver in terms of collaboration and efficiency, it is what it is: Some employees will leave rather than return to the office, and that's what Ubisoft wants.

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.