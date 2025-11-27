Asus has just released two new security updates: one for the MyAsus app, and one for its routers. Asus itself has said that you should download these patches "immediately", and with good reason.

The MyAsus app update fixes a flaw, rated as high severity, that could give unauthorized attackers higher system privileges. On the router side, researchers found a few different flaws, and some of them seem dangerous—two are rated "high" and one is rated "critical".

The worst bit is how widespread these vulnerabilities could potentially be. The MyAsus app is pre-installed on Asus PCs, and it's used for things like system maintenance and updates. As a result, any flaws in that app could put a lot of users at risk. And seeing as Asus ranks high on the list of the best gaming routers, any vulnerabilities within their firmware are a big deal, too.

Asus notes that the security updates for the MyAsus software apply to "all personal computer, including desktop, laptop, NUC, and All-in-One PC." If you own any of those products made by Asus, you'd best get your updates in order ASAP.

How does this MyAsus vulnerability work, exactly? Asus says that it can be triggered when an unprivileged user copies files without validation. When copied into system paths, this can result in those files being executed on a system level, potentially affecting your entire PC. That kind of unauthorized access is definitely something to prevent, so it's a good thing that there's a patch you can download to protect yourself.

On the router firmware side, we've got a few different bugs that are getting a much-needed patch. One of the most severe ones is in AiCloud, and it lets hackers bypass authentication and execute certain functions without being authorized.

For the MyAsus app, you want to get Asus System Control Interface version 3.1.48.0 on x64 PCs or 4.2.48.0 on Arm. You can check whether you already have the latest version by launching MyAsus, then going into Settings, and then About.

If you don't have the latest version, you can download it directly from Asus.

Those with Asus routers should download the latest firmware from the Asus support page or the page for your specific router.

If your router is on the older side and has reached end-of-life, meaning it's not getting any new firmware updates, Asus has a few words of advice.

The company says you should disable any services accessible from the internet, including AiCloud, port forwarding, DDNS, VPN servers, DMZ, port triggering, FTP, and remote access from WAN. Make sure your password is as good as it can be, too.